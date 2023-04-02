Harrington rebounds to move within striking distance in Texas

Padraig Harrington's bid to bridge an eight-year gap between PGA Tour victories is not done yet after the Dubliner fired a faultless four-under 68 in the third round of the Valero Texas Open.

The 51-year-old who has spent much of the past year playing on the Champions Tour finds himself in a tie for sixth on seven-under overall, five shots behind leader Patrick Rodgers, the American holding a one-shot advantage over Canadian Corey Connors ahead of Sunday's final round.