Dubliner fires a four-under 68 to rise back into top ten ahead of final round of Valero Texas Open, five shots off leader Patrick Rodgers
Harrington rebounds to move within striking distance in Texas

LOCKED IN: Padraig Harrington, Ireland, tees off on the twelth hole during the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Pic: AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 00:04
Staff

Padraig Harrington's bid to bridge an eight-year gap between PGA Tour victories is not done yet after the Dubliner fired a faultless four-under 68 in the third round of the Valero Texas Open. 

The 51-year-old who has spent much of the past year playing on the Champions Tour finds himself in a tie for sixth on seven-under overall, five shots behind leader Patrick Rodgers, the American holding a one-shot advantage over Canadian Corey Connors ahead of Sunday's final round. 

Harrington last won on the PGA Tour in 2015 but found himself a clubhouse leader on the weather-affected opening day. He fell back down the field on Friday with a frustrating 73. 

However Saturday was largely serene progress around the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio as the three-time Major winner went out in even-par 36. Harrington, in fact, carded 10-straight pars before finding his first birdie of the day on the par-four 11th and then finished with a flourish, firing three more birdies in his final four holes. 

Harrington will be paired with American duo Sam Ryder and Lee Hodges for Sunday's final round, teeing off at 5.19pm Irish time with the leaders off 20 minutes later. 

<p>DEFENDING CHAMP: Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9. Pic: Eric Gay/AP</p>

