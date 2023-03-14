Muskerry to celebrate work of Augusta National architect MacKenzie 

The legacy of Dr Alister MacKenzie needs little more than the whispered words of “Augusta National” to demonstrate the architect’s impact on the game of golf around the world.

There are other courses that can be mentioned in the same breath, such as Royal Melbourne, Cypress Point and our own revered Lahinch, but the great man’s reach touches many, many more courses.

MacKenzie’s first work in Ireland, came at Malone, in Belfast, in 1919. That course no longer exists but his trip to the southern counties in the 1920s proved far more fruitful. His first design work was at Muskerry in 1924, where he designed 11 new holes and reconstructed two of the remaining seven. The golf club will be celebrating the centenary of his work next year.

On Wednesday, however, the club is making a presentation about MacKenzie, his life, his work and his impact on golf course design around the world. The event is open to visitors and will take place in the clubhouse at 7.30pm. (Contact 021 438 5297 for more information.) Local historical societies from Blarney and Ballincollig will be in attendance but this is for lovers of golf course architecture and history as well.

Ger O’Halloran is chairman of the club’s Heritage Committee. The committee was set up two years ago for the very specific purpose of preserving, promoting and protecting the heritage of Muskerry Golf Club, both its history and the golf course itself. Ger will be giving the presentation.

“Our goal is to advise members, and visitors too, about the importance of MacKenzie to Muskerry,” he says. “And long term we want to acquaint people of the advent of the centenary next year.”

MacKenzie has influenced many designers over the past century, including the most highly regarded architects today. He was born near Leeds, in 1870 and his first design ideas were at Alwoodley, in 1907, where he was a member. He worked right up to his death in 1934, but never actually saw his work at Augusta National which he had designed with Bobby Jones the year before. Many golfers don’t know that he died in poverty, nor that he was left badly out of pocket for his work at one of the world’s most famous courses. It was a sad end for one of the most important architects in the game.

His design work at Muskerry in 1924 led to additional visits to Cork, Douglas and Monkstown golf clubs between 1924 and 1925. He returned in 1927 to work on Lahinch and Limerick golf clubs, and certainly his work at Lahinch is lauded worldwide.

Over the decades, committees at every club around the world have found reason or necessity to change a course’s design. Not all of these changes are for the better. Some clubs – Cork and Lahinch, for example – have recently revisited MacKenzie’s design principles and made significant alterations to reclaim what has been lost.

Muskerry still has much to hold onto.

“MacKenzie’s old 9th green is still intact,” says Ger. “It is not in play, lying to the left of the current 9th green, but it is one of the few original MacKenzie features on the course and we continue to preserve it.

“The core of the course is as MacKenzie laid it out in 1924. There have been alterations over the years - some of the greens were altered because they were deemed to be unfair – but from the 6th to the 15th it is very much MacKenzie’s layout.”

Muskerry is a thoroughly entertaining parkland, bounding over a magical hillside which is home to those nine holes, from 6 to 15. One can only wonder what Alister MacKenzie must have thought when he was first shown the terrain. Head along to Wednesday evening’s presentation and you may just find out.