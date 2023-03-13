'I'm not exactly a caddie firer' - Shane Lowry on decision to change bagman

Shane Lowry said he “got a lot of stick” after he parted ways with former caddie Brian “Bo” Martin in January. It’s not a fair assessment of their split after four-and-a-half years together, the world No. 23 from Offaly said.

“I've had two caddies my whole career, and I've been on tour 14 years,” Lowry said Sunday after finishing tied 35th in the Players Championship. “I'm not exactly a caddie firer or anything. This is my third caddie.”

Lowry picked up veteran caddie Darren Reynolds in February when he started his PGA Tour season with a missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open. Their rapport has steadily improved in four made cuts since including a tie for fifth at the Honda Classic.

“I've known Darren for years. He had just started with Alex Levy on the European Tour. That's almost why I didn't want to ask him, because I knew he just got a new job and I didn't want to take him away and then it not work out for us,” Lowry said. “But, frankly, he was one of the few options I had, and we just had a chat. He caddied for me during COVID for a few weeks when Bo couldn't, and yeah, it's been going pretty good.

“That week in Phoenix was a bit weird for me, and I felt a bit different. But thankfully we went to L.A. and we had a decent result, and then we went and contended at the Honda. Bay Hill didn't go to as planned, but Bay Hill is not a place I typically go. And then but for the first round here, we've had a decent week this week. So it's gone well so far.”

Lowry admits he needed something fresh after a disappointing DP World Tour start in the Middle East. Tied for the lead after three rounds in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Lowry dropped six shots in the final five holes to plummet to a T28 finish. A week later he missed the cut in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and decided to make the change that was reportedly “amicable.”

“At the time it kind of came out of nowhere,” Lowry said. “We started in the Middle East, and I had a bad couple of weeks, and we had a chat and things weren't going … When I sit down and look at it, things that weren't going as well as I probably thought, it got to me a little bit and I just needed something fresh.

“When it happened, I had no one in mind, no one lined up. So I didn't know what to do.”

With Lowry putting his energy for the next month into getting ready for the Masters, where he tied for third last year and fancies his chances again, it will help that Reynolds does have some prior experience at Augusta National in 2006 with Paul McGinley. Reynolds worked six years with McGinley including a two Ryder Cup victories and a win in the 2005 Volvo Masters at Valderrama.