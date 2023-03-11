No nerves as leader Svensson eyes Sawgrass pay day  

Don’t let the name fool you. Adam Svensson is not Swedish, he’s Canadian. And while he might not be a household name playing in his first Players Championship, he can play.

A maiden winner at the RSM Classic in November, Svensson has taken a quick liking to TPD Sawgrass, firing rounds of 68-67 to sit 9-under and hold a two-shot lead over world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler in the Players.

“Sounds good. Sounds good to me,” was Svensson’s succinct summation of his position in the $25 million event that doles out a $4.5 million to the winner.

Collin Morikawa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee and Ben Griffin are tied for third at 6-under heading into the weekend.

Svensson, 29, hasn’t shown any discomfort playing in the biggest event of his career, making only one bogey in each of the first two rounds on the Stadium Course – on 18 in the first round and the par-3 third in the second.

His most errant shot came on his finishing hole Saturday morning, when his fairway wood on the par-5 ninth sailed so far wide right landed inside the hospitality marquee and settled on top of a generator. He got free relief and hit a wedge to 5 feet to make birdie.

“If it goes in the tent it's a free drop, even if you find the ball or not,” he said.

Svensson isn’t doing much wrong, hitting 22 of 28 fairways and has found comfort on the greens.

“I feel like it's coming around,” he said of his overall game. “I've been putting pretty well the last couple weeks, and this is my first time in my career I've felt confident with the putter, and it's been awesome.”

Scheffler – who needs just a three-way tie for fifth or better to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking after Jon Rahm withdrew with a stomach ailment and Rory McIlroy missed the cut – has steadily climbed the leaderboard since making nine-straight pars on his opening nine holes on Thursday. He, too, has only made one bogey each round and looks in good form as he approaches his title defense in the Masters.

Playing in a twosome with McIlroy after the Saturday morning restart due to Rahm’s WD, Scheffere’s biggest challenge was having the deal with the slow pace.

“I was walking as slow as possible, which still wasn't even close to being slow enough,” said Scheffler, who picked up two birdies on both back-nine par-5s after the restart. “Took a few bathroom breaks this morning just to do something other than walk and stand. But yeah, just had to stay patient.”

Griffin was the only leader among the top six who finished Friday and didn’t have an early-morning wake-up call to complete his second round. The rest will have to contend with the long day as the third round started with threesome playing off both sides.

“It's obviously going to be a long day waking up I think at 4 am,” said Morikawa, “so it's just about kind of maintaining that energy level throughout the entire round, knowing we're in the third round of the Players and we want to play pretty well here.” Joining McIlroy among the most prominent names to miss the cut were Matt Fitzpatrick (+3) and recent PGA Tour winners Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama.