Play suspended at TPC Sawgrass due to thunderstorms

The second round of the Players Championship was suspended late Friday due to nearby thunderstorms, leaving Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson sharing the lead at 8-under as they were in the midst of bogey-free rounds in trying conditions at TPC Sawgrass.

It also leaves a host of players at 2-over par, including Shane Lowry, in limbo at T68 as the cut line had been steadily inching closer to them before the horn was blown, possibly allowing the players remaining on the course to face much calmer, softer and more pristine conditions when play resumes Saturday morning at noon Irish time.

“If the storm doesn’t come in I think it might have a sniff,” Lowry said after his 69 in blustery conditions left him hopeful that his T87 when he walked off the course would improve to top 65 and ties required to make the cut before the day ended.

“This is difficult. I haven’t played it as firm as this since we played it in May time,” Lowry said of the Stadium Course. “The greens were firm, fast, wind blowing across the course. Yeah, it’s very tricky and the rough is juicy. It’s how it should be. At the end of the day it is the fifth major and is the biggest event on the PGA Tour, so that’s how it should be.” After the cut is made Saturday, the third round will start at approximately 3:40pm Irish time with players going off both sides in threesomes. Roughly half an inch of rain was expected to soften the course overnight.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm withdrew before the second round started with a stomach ailment.

Ben Griffin holds the clubhouse lead at 6-under – two behind the co-leaders – after a second-round 71, with Jason Day, Viktor Hovland and Will Gordon the next best finishers sitting T8 at 4-under.

Griffin was 8-under before making double on the difficult 18th to finish his round.

“To be bogey free through 17 holes I thought was pretty freaking good,” Griffin said. “It was a grind, and unfortunately I didn't finish the way I wanted to, but the 18th hole is probably the toughest hole all day. I'm not going to be the first guy to make a double there. You're going to see a few. I'm just happy to be in the position that I'm in to make a charge this weekend and hopefully finish on top.” Collin Morikawa and Min Woo Lee are 6-under with rounds still in progress on the back nine while Scottie Scheffler and Taylor Pendrith are at 5-under playing the back nine as well.

The suspension of play couldn’t have come at a better time for Rory McIlroy, who was 2-over through his first 10 holes Friday to slip to 6-over par. He was facing a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 11th hole when the horn blew halting play. He’ll need to pick up at least four strokes coming home to qualify for the weekend.

Séamus Power shot a second-round 76 to fall to 6-over and miss his first cut since October.

First-round leader Chad Ramey, playing in his first Players, improved to 10-under with two early birdies. But his reign atop the leaderboard came to an abrupt halt when he hit two balls into the water on the par-3 17th hole and walked off with a quadruple-bogey 7. Another bogey on the first hole before play was called dropped him into the crowd at 4-under.

A lot of players struggled with the wind and firm conditions Friday. Jordan Spieth had climbed to 5-under early before his day collapsed with three bogeys and two doubles that had him 5-over for the day and right on the potential cut line when he got to the ninth hole, his last for the day.

His tee shot on nine seemed destined for the water when it bounced off the edge of the cart path and hit a volunteer’s leg and stayed dry. He capitalized by hitting a 272-yard approach onto the green and draining the 26-foot putt for eagle to shoot 75 and sit safely in the weekend at even par.

“I got an extremely lucky break on 9 or I wouldn't be playing the weekend,” Spieth said. “Trying to get that guy's information and see literally whatever he wants this weekend because everything from here on out is because it hit him.

“Yeah, very fortunate. Can't say I deserved it, but I tried to hold my attitude together and just keep on focusing trying one foot in front of the other. I don't know if that means I got rewarded for that or what, but overall I got very, very fortunate on 9.”