Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, asks judge for release from NDA

Tiger Woods. Pic: AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 11:02
AP

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at his Woods Jupiter restaurant. The complaint does not provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complaint says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has”. It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and text from the Associated Press seeking comment.

