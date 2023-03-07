Rory McIlroy: Focusing on his own game, form ahead of Players Championship and the positive effect LIV has had on the PGA Tour 

For the better part of nearly two years, Rory McIlroy has worn much more than just a Nike cap.

His plate has been filled with being a mouthpiece for the established tours in a dogged fight against a new rival; with trying to shepherd peers into remaining loyal to the home circuits; with working to reshape the future of professional golf as part of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Board; with partnering Tiger Woods in forming a new high-tech golf league called the TGL.

It's also filled with trying to win golf tournaments and compete in majors and reclaim the world No. 1 ranking.

It wouldn’t be fair to say his day job suffered with all the moonlighting roles – he did win both the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup and DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai in 2022 – a but with so many near misses in majors it would be safe to say he’s hungry for more on-course success.

With the framework now set and announced for a new PGA Tour designated-event scheduling model for 2024 – after a seven-hour board meeting last week to approve it – McIlroy can put his primary focus of golf just in time for this week’s Players Championship and the monthly rhythm of major championships on deck. There’s a certain measure of relief in that for McIlroy.

“I hope so,” McIlroy said Tuesday morning at TPC Sawgrass. “I mean I think I've been doing a pretty good job of trying to balance both of those things. I feel like over the past 12 months I've played pretty well, but at the same time, I've had all of this other stuff to deal with.

“When I went on the board of the PGA Tour, I didn't imagine it would take up this much time. But I think it's been important work, and I'm proud of the steps that we and the PGA Tour have made to try to make everything better for the membership and try to stem the flow of players that have went to LIV (Golf).

“But yeah, hopefully with these new changes that have been announced, hopefully the majority of my time will be spent on concentrating on getting ready for golf tournaments and trying to be the best player that I can be. Not that I feel like it's taken away any of that, but it might give me a bit more free time to do other things that I enjoy, as well.”

McIlroy finished 2022 with a flourish, winning the Tour Championship for his third FedEx Cup title and the fall’s CJ Cup to move back to No. 1 in the world. He started 2023 with a victory in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic but still lost his top ranking first to Scottie Scheffler and now red-hot Jon Rahm.

A runner-up finish at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill – despite a couple of late bogeys that cost him the victory – was the lift McIlroy needed after a couple of middling finishes in the first two designated events at the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational.

“Last week was definitely a positive, a step in the right direction, especially considering the finishes in Phoenix and L.A.,” McIlroy said of his Bay Hill showing.

“So, yeah, as much as I was disappointed that I didn't play the final five holes the way I wanted to, it was still a good week, and I feel like getting into contention last week and sort of having those feelings sets me up well for this week.”

Of course, McIlroy still spent most of his time Tuesday talks about the significant changes he helped craft that will be a major overhaul to the 2024 tour schedule with eight designated events of limited 70-80 player fields with no cuts and $20 million purses. There was a player meeting Tuesday morning at Sawgrass to explain the new qualification model and “schedule cadence” for the designated events to a room full of players more than half of which won’t get to play in them but will have the opportunity to play their way into them.

“I think when more information and data was presented to them, the people that maybe had reservations about it I think came around, or at least were more informed on their opinions,” McIlroy said.

“I think the temperature in the room was nowhere near as hot as I anticipated it to be once the information was sort of laid out.”

McIlroy says the new model differs significantly from the proposal that came out of exclusive meetings with top-20 players last summer that set up a system this year to combat LIV Golf’s incursion into the tour and stave off further high-level defections. It’s a fairer and more equitable merit-based model, McIlroy said.

“The presentation in Delaware was very self-serving for the 20 players in that room,” he said. “We were looking at fields of 50 to 60. We were looking at only 10 players dropping out of that top 50 every year, so a retention rate of 80 percent. The tour were like, look, the typical retention rate for the top 50 has historically been around 60 percent, so let's try to get back to that number.

“So the structure that has been rolled out here is vastly different from the one that we all talked about and the guys saw in Delaware, and I think for the betterment of everyone. I think if we had went down that road, it doesn't serve the membership anywhere near as well as what this structure does.

“I think there was 14 originally in the Delaware deck. I think we settled on eight designated events outside of this event, the majors and the playoff events. So you look at the entire schedule, there's eight designated events outside of those tournaments that I just mentioned, but then there's 29 full-field events during the rest of the calendar year.”

McIlroy has traded more than his share of barbs with LIV Golf, its CEO Greg Norman and several prominent defectors, most notably Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia. The announced changes opened the door for more snark from LIV players including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

On Tuesday, however, McIlroy expressed gratitude for LIV’s competition created the impetus for needed innovation on the PGA Tour.

“I'm not going to sit here and lie; I think the emergence of LIV or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf,” McIlroy said.

“I think when you've been the biggest golf league in the biggest market in the world for the last 60 years, there's not a lot of incentive to innovate. This has caused a ton of innovation at the PGA Tour, and what was quite, I would say, an antiquated system is being revamped to try to mirror where we're at in the world in the 21st century with the media landscape.

“The PGA Tour isn't just competing with LIV Golf or other sports. It's competing with Instagram and TikTok and everything else that's trying to take eyeballs away from the PGA Tour as a product. So, yeah, you know, LIV coming along, it's definitely had a massive impact on the game, but I think everyone who's a professional golfer is going to benefit from it going forward.”