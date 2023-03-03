Jon Rahm finishes with flourish to lead at Bay Hill, slow start for Irish

The Spaniard has already won three PGA Tour events this year.
Jon Rahm finishes with flourish to lead at Bay Hill, slow start for Irish

MAIN MAN: Jon Rahm started his round strong at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on Thursday, before ending it even stronger – closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 04:33
PA Sport Staff

Jon Rahm started his round strong at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on Thursday, before ending it even stronger – closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a seven-under 65 and a two-shot lead.

Rahm already has three PGA Tour wins this year and has won five of his last nine tournaments.

Chris Kirk, Cameron Young and Kurt Kitayama were two back, while the group three behind included defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Bay Hill newcomer Patrick Cantlay.

The Irish contingent have failed to catch fire so far. 

Seamus Power and Shane Lowry are in a tie for 50th on level par while Pádraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy are a shot back after carding opening rounds of 73.

Rahm opened with three straight birdies but managed to hold steady the rest of the way until he could get ahead of Kirk and Young.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Florida
Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Florida (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)

The Spaniard hit only eight fairways and was twice blocked by trees – one time escaping with par with a 30-foot putt on the 15th hole.

He then hit five-iron to 25 feet on the fringe at the par-five 16th and holed it for eagle. On the par-three 17th, he hammered a seven-iron that cleared the bunker and landed in just the right spot to roll out to two feet.

On the closing hole, Rahm hit a soft nine-iron to a front pin that settled about six feet away.

Kirk, fresh from winning the Honda Classic on Sunday which was his first PGA Tour win in almost eight years after a four-year battle with alcoholism, carried on that momentum to seven birdies for a 67 during the morning round.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)

While Young also had a 67 in morning conditions.

They were joined by Kurt Kitayama, who had a chance to challenge Rahm until dropping his lone shot on his final hole at number nine.

The group at 68 included defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, all among the top 20 in the world.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy was over par from his opening hole and scratched out a 73, including a double bogey on the par-five sixth hole when he drove into the water.

More in this section

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Previews McIlroy toasts major PGA Tour changes amid LIV mockery
Rahm: Top three tussle a sign of ‘greatness’ in game Rahm: Top three tussle a sign of ‘greatness’ in game
Horizon Irish Open 2022 - Day Two - Mount Juliet Estate Power broker: How Pat Murphy created a West Waterford golf dynasty
Bay HillPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Leona Maguire, of Ireland, carded a two-undrer 70 in Singapore. Picture: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky</p>

Leona Maguire six shots off the lead after first round of World Championship in Singapore

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd