Thorbjorn Olesen eases to Thailand Classic victory

Thorbjorn Olesen stretched away from the field to claim his seventh DP World Tour title by four shots at the Thailand Classic in Bangkok.

Olesen took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdies at the first, second and sixth sealed a fine display of front-running.

The 33-year-old cruised home with a bogey-free 66 putting him 24-under for the tournament, well clear of Germany's Yannik Paul who finished on 20-under after a final round 68.

Joost Luiten and Alexander Knappe shared third place a further two shots back, while Olesen's fellow Dane Oliver Hundeboll made a hole-in-one at the par-three 13th.

Dale Whitnell was the best-placed British player, taking a share of ninth place on 15-under after a final round of 71.

Olesen said he hoped his win would help him maintain his momentum towards a potential Ryder Cup berth this year, having previously had a taste of the tournament in 2018.

"It's always a goal, when you've tried it once you want to go back," said Olesen.

"I know I was a long way behind, but this is a really good start to the year. It's time to keep going and see if we can get in that team.

"It's been a while since I've been in the top 100 in the world, it feels good. I don't feel like I'm far away with two victories in nine months. I feel like the way I played today under pressure is something that gives me a lot of confidence going forward."