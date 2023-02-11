Tom McKibbin remains in contention at the Singapore Classic ahead of the final round

Tom McKibbin remains firmly in the hunt for the Singapore Classic title heading into the final round on Sunday.
The Holywood native shot a one-under 71 on Saturday to move just two shots behind co-leaders Alejandro Del Rey and Jeung-Hun Wang ahead of the final day.
The 20-year-old is aiming to become Ireland's youngest tour winner since fellow Northern Irishman and clubmate Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 at the age of 19.
McKibbin began the third round at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club with four birdies in his first five holes but he couldn't quite continue that momentum.
A couple of birdies and a couple of dropped shots ultimately saw him finish on minus one - minus 12 overall - which sees him out on his own in fourth.
It is a packed leaderboard heading into Sunday as while the leader Wang Jeung-hun is on 14 under, there are five players tied for 16th on nine under.