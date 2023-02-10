Tom McKibbin still leads the way in Singapore

Holywood's Tom McKibbin continued to set the pace on a disrupted second day of the Singapore Classic.

McKibbin added a second round of 69 to his opening 64 at Laguna National to set the clubhouse target of 11 under par shortly before play was suspended due to fading light following an earlier delay due to a flooded course.

Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi, who won the US Junior Amateur title last year, was also 11 under with four to play, the 18-year-old having made two eagles and two birdies in his first 14 holes.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 0815 local time on Saturday.

McKibbin, who is from the same Co Down golf club as world number one Rory McIlroy, had threatened to pull away from the field when he birdied four of his first eight holes, but dropped shots on the 11th and 13th and was on the 18th when play was delayed for an hour.

"It was pretty solid," the 20-year-old said. "I played very nicely most of the day, especially the front nine. A little bit colder on the back, but overall a pretty good day.

"I just hoped we would finish it off. I didn't fancy coming back early in the morning to hit three shots, so very happy we managed it."

England's Andy Sullivan and Germany's Marcel Schneider lie a shot off the lead following rounds of 65 and 67 respectively, with Sam Hutsby, Nathan Kimsey and Scott Jamieson all on nine under.

Sullivan, who is seeking a fifth DP World Tour title and a first since 2020, said: "I made a lot of birdies yesterday, seven birdies, and a few mistakes out there. Today I cut those mistakes out and made a lot of birdies.

"The putter has been really good at the start of the year. I just have to get my long game in some sort of shape, but it's been good the last three out of four weeks.

"I'm feeling really good and felt like there was a low score in there somewhere. I had a long break after Portugal, 12 weeks off, but the winter rust is slowly coming off."

Gary Hurley will miss the cut. The West Waterford golfer was on the projected cut line of three under with four holes of his second round to play, but a bogey on the 6th (his 15th) and then a double bogey on his final hole meant he shot a three-over par 75 to finish on level par overall.

John Murphy also shot 75 and finished on five over. The Kinsale golfer is still searching to make his first cut of the season after gaining his tour card last year.