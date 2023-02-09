Tom McKibbin praises Rory McIlroy influence after taking Singapore Classic lead

Holywood's Tom McKibbin praised the influence of Rory McIlroy after claiming the lead in the Singapore Classic.

McKibbin, who is from the same golf club in Co Down as world number one McIlroy, carded eight birdies in a flawless opening 64 to enjoy a one-shot lead at Laguna National.

France's Matthieu Pavon, Finland's Sami Valimaki and the Swedish pair of Simon Forsstrom and Joakim Lagergren all shot 65 as the players tamed a 7,420-yard course known locally as 'The Beast'.

"A very good day," was McKibbin's summary of a round which included five birdies in his last eight holes and an inward half of 30.

"I navigated the course well, eight birdies and no bogeys is a nice way to start. I played nicely last week, a few bad holes here and there, so it's nice to continue that nice form I had.

"Life's pretty nice if you're playing well, it's different if you're not. I'm enjoying it. I've played enough of these events that it feels normal to me now, but it's great fun.

"I've played with Rory quite a bit, I've been able to watch him and playing with him has been valuable for me to see where my game is at. It's been good for me to have some moments with him."

Pavon looked set to share the lead with Challenge Tour graduate McKibbin before dropping a shot on his final hole, the 30-year-old looking to build on a top-10 finish last week.

"Overall it was pretty good," said Pavon, who held the lead after a blistering start to the final round in Ras Al Khaimah before fading on the back nine.

"My only bogey was on the last, the ninth, but we knew it was a tough hole. I just missed my drive a little bit and was in trouble in the left trap.

"I tried to make a great four to finish, but it was a bad putt, a bad read, but everything else was really, really good.

"[You have] one good week and then you don't know when you'll have the next, it's a new week, a new golf course. I try to follow the process, same practice, same eating schedule and it looks like it's worked out today."

West Waterford's Gary Hurley finished the opening round on three under after a 69. Hurley got off to a fine start, with three birdies on his opening nine. However, bogeys on 11 and 12 set him back, but the former Walker Cup player bounced back with birdies on 13 and 14.

Kinsale's John Murphy has work to do to make the cut after a two-over par 74.