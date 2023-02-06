From Ballyhaunis to Youghal: Golf clubs spend big to stay ahead of the game

Ballyhaunis

The 9-hole gem in Co Mayo saw the greenkeeping team install new irrigation for all its greens. Numerous non-native trees were also removed on the 1st and 2nd holes. The club also added new greenkeeping sheds. A new short game practice area (two chipping greens, practice green and bunkers, and artificial tees) designed by Ken Kearney and constructed by DAR Golf will open in the Spring.

Blainroe

The Co Wicklow club’s bunkers are undergoing a major rebuild that will undoubtedly reshape the appearance of this fine coastal parkland. Work started last autumn and the new bunkers will be in play this summer. Marc Westenborg is the designer, working alongside DAR Golf.

Bunclody

Another course looking at its bunkers is Bunclody, although the three-year plan will begin in 2023. Meanwhile, five new machines were acquired and ten new buggies were added to the club’s fleet. Impressively – especially given the demand – the club increased its full-time greenkeeping team from four to seven. The result is that the course presentation is better than ever.

Castlemartyr

The new owners of Castlemartyr are investing €8 million across the resort, including the golf course and facilities. Bunkers on the Ron Kirby-designed 18-hole course have been renovated and remodelled… by Kirby himself, with the able assistance of the busy DAR Golf. One of the elements lacking at Castlemartyr was a driving range where visitors, residents and members could fine tune their game. This has been corrected with a new driving range installed. Elsewhere, pathways around the Pro shop and parts of the course have been upgraded and landscaping carried out. All of the hotel’s 108 bedrooms have been refurbished, a new reception area has been added and two new restaurants opened, including the 130-seater Canopy restaurant.

Connemara

In 2021, the club began replacing its bunkers (27 holes) with Eco bunkers, which are more cost efficient and require less maintenance. The investment for the project is to the tune of €30,000. Fifteen were completed by the greens team over the 2021/22 winter and six more have already been completed this winter. The project will take up to four years. Two new winter tee boxes have been added (9 and 11) and a new 15th tee box is under construction. 2023 sees the club celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Co Sligo

An investment of €350,000 has seen the famous burn on the 14th hole entirely re sleepered. New pathways have been completed on three holes, while 22 greenside bunkers are being rebuilt. An irrigation system upgrade costing €170K will also be completed by March.

Courtown

The practice range and short game area at this Co Wexford parkland have received a major make-over to make them playable all year round. This includes levelling some of the range, drainage and adding concrete-based bays.

Ceann Sibéal (Dingle)

LINKS: Ceann Sibéal Golf Club outside Dingle

Bunker remodelling continues at this wild and challenging links and there is more to come with a revised short game area and practice putting green in the works.

Douglas

With the development of the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy road, an upgrade to approximately 14km of the existing N28 National Primary Route, Douglas Golf Club was forced to create a new par-3 4th hole. It replaces the existing par-3 and will measure 165m from the back tee. The new tee boxes are located in a field alongside the course which is owned by the golf club. The hole was designed by Jeff Howes and constructed by DAR Golf. Elsewhere, the refurbished clubhouse was opened officially in May.

Dromoland Castle

The five star resort hit a golfing high in September when the first Women’s Irish Open in 10 years was hosted at Dromoland Castle. The event was a great success, thanks not only to the quality of the golf played but also to the volume of work carried out on the course beforehand. 2022 was the start of a multi-year investment (approximately €2.5 million) on the course combining the expertise of Superintendent Paul Coleman and his team, Eamonn O’Donnell, Ron Kirby and European Golf Services.

During 2022, work involved the renovation and redesign of the course’s bunkers, the construction of a new 18th fairway and water feature short of the green, and building a new Swilcan bridge connecting the 11th green to the new 12th tees.

A major clearance effort around the enchanting lake in front of the hotel opened up views of adjacent holes and the famous castle itself. This phase of the work began in January 2022, and was completed by September, just in time for the tournament won by Klára Spilková.

On the back of the announcement that Dromoland Castle would host the Women’s Irish Open, the resort recognised an ideal opportunity to invest in the course, which had last seen a major upgrading in 2002. The great news for the resort and the region is that the Women’s Irish Open returns in 2023.

Druids Glen

MAKEOVER: Druid's Glen Golf Club

The major makeover of Druids Glen is almost complete. The multimillion upgrade saw the course close in early 2022 with the re-opening date set for May 2023. A full course remodel by designers Peter McEvoy and reGolf’s Jeff Lynch will introduce 20 new greens, 18 sets of tees and a bunker remodelling across the course. A new irrigation system has been installed and course drainage added.

The course is known for its beautiful surroundings and colour and this has been enhanced with a new lake (around the spectacular new 4th green), the dredging of all original lakes and the thinning of the estate’s trees. Roll on May.

Faithlegg

Continuing the lake theme, major lake-clearing work has taken place in front of the 18th century mansion (hotel). This greatly enhances the aesthetics and makes clear the challenges on holes 1, 2, 3, 17 and 18. A fountain has been added to the lake on the 1st and another will be added next to the 18th tee box in 2023.

Fermoy

A full refurbishment of Fermoy’s clubhouse sees a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass stretching across the front of the restaurant/bar. Golfers (and visitors) now get to see more of the course below.

Galway

Where there was once an expansive bunker on the right of the 16th fairway there is now grass. The bunker has been filled in and sodded, with trees to be added in due course. Golflink Evolve was brought in to help with the work which will greatly reduce maintenance. A large section of gorse was removed on the 17th to bring the hole back to the original design… by Alister MacKenzie!

Galway Bay

BRIDGE: New foot bridge at Galway Bay Golf Club

The club is pursuing an agenda to reduce its carbon footprint and become more sustainable. To that end, four bridges were rebuilt using sustainable materials (wood and natural hemp rope), at a cost of some €60k. The fleet of petrol buggies was also replaced by 12 new lithium ion golf buggies with GPS computers on board, costing approximately €140k.

K Club

All 18 fairways on the K Club’s Palmer North course were harvested, sanded and seeded… within five working days. The complete rejuvenation saw 13,000 cubic metres of soil cap removed and 1,300 tonnes of fresh sand added before reseeding took place. The result is firm, fast and dry playing surfaces all year round. It also means presentation and the striping effect has significantly improved… something that will be on full display at this year’s Horizon Irish Open, in September.

Kanturk

The 13th and 17th green complexes have been remodelled. The par-4 17th green has moved back some 45 yards while the 13th is 6 yards farther back.

Kilkee

New practice facilities designed by Ken Kearney include a six-hole short course. Other work included bunker remodelling, definition mounding, irrigation and drainage.

Monkstown

Costing approximately €460,000, an impressive list of work at Monkstown includes a new short game area (two greens, bunkers and tees) which opened in spring 2022. A new 11-bay driving range with a state-of-the-art teaching bay/studio (Trackman studio and Well Putt putting green with Capto Gen 2 software) includes a fully functional repair studio. These will greatly improve the club’s teaching facilities and with expert PGA professionals this offering for both members and visitors will be hard to match. Also on that list is a new buggy bay and a new greenkeeper staff facility. On the course there has been resurfacing and levelling of tee boxes.

Mount Juliet

With the Horizon Irish Open held in July, it is no surprise that the resort has boosted its golf offering. Toptracer has now been added to the Mount Juliet golf experience.

Old Head

The iconic Old Head has been making continuous improvements to its cliff top course for some years. In 2022, the 16th green was lowered by two metres to improve its playability whilst also making the most of the dramatic cliff-top site. No hole has experienced more work than the 16th due to the constant barrage of mother nature and the 2022 improvements include completely remodelling the green complex and surrounds. There will be no bunkers but a series of holding hollows to the left will leave an easier second shot for anyone missing the green on that side.

Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links

In autumn 2022, work commenced on the re-routing of six holes at the Bernard Langer designed Portmarnock Links. This includes six new greens, tees, fairways and bunkers.

The multi-million euro renovation will see the links re-opening this summer.

Portumna

BUGGIES: New buggies at Portumna Golf Club

Portumna is putting its best foot forward by investing in 10 top of the range lithium battery buggies, a new, fully stocked golf shop and the re-design of the 3rd and 18th greens. The investment is in the region of €250,000 and paves the way for a 5-to-10- year strategic plan, due to begin in 2023.

Ring of Kerry

Now that the course has been purchased (September 2022) by the owners of Sheen Falls and Castlemartyr, this is one to watch.

Rosslare

The tee boxes on holes 7 and 16 were raised, realigned and relocated to improve the playability of these links holes and offer spectacular views of the Wexford coastline. The club’s first phase of an irrigation programme saw the installation of a well point system to source ample amounts of water for use in the upkeep of the links. The club also continued its long-term bunker programme using ECO bunker revetting turf. Some sand scrape areas were added in specific areas of the course to provide a better aesthetic value.

Royal Dublin

The oldest links on the island is undergoing a full course bunker rebuild, with designer Frank Pont (Clayton, Devries & Pont). Started in autumn 2022, the course will be fully ready in spring/summer 2023. While the total number of bunkers will be reduced from 93 to 55… the square meterage of sand will actually increase. The cost of the project is €500K.

West Waterford

When the members of West Waterford purchased the club last year it was a coup for everyone involved. This is a fine and natural parkland – thank you Eddie Hackett – and efforts in 2022 went not on the course but on the clubhouse catering. Ken and Jean Murphy, of the Garden Kitchen Café, took the lease for the bar and restaurant. Since starting they have invested considerable money to upgrade the kitchen, create a new bar in the old ‘back bar’ area, upgraded and refurbished the restaurant area and the bar.

Youghal

Youghal’s entire sprinkler system was replaced during the year and, combined with the arrival of a new acting head Greenkeeper (Ross Collins), the course’s condition is greatly improved. A new practice green has doubled the size of the previous one and new tee box signage is being introduced. On course toilets have also been added and a driving bay installed.