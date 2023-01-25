Rory McIlroy on Reed and LIV: 'I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. You can't pretend like nothing's happening'

Day Two of Tee-gate as divisions between PGA Tour standard bearer and American Patrick Reed deepen in Dubai
Rory McIlroy on Reed and LIV: 'I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. You can't pretend like nothing's happening'

ARE YOU SERIOUS? Rory McIlroy chatting with the media Wednesday in Dubai

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 10:27
Tony Leen

RORY McILROY indicated he's not going to be two-faced or duplicitous in his spat with American golfer Patrick Reed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. 

Reed flicked a tee in disgust at McIlroy after being blanked by the world No 1 in the continuing freeze over LIV's breakaway golf tour. But McIlroy revealed Wednesday that he'd got a subpoena on Christmas Eve, saying: "You can't pretend like nothing's happening, right?"

Reed’s legal team has subpoenaed McIlroy as a “co-conspirator” in a class action case against the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, not holding back, said he didn't feel the need to acknowledge Reed and would have thrown a tee at the American if the roles were reversed.

Reed has filed a legal suit against the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, but his bid to soften the mood with McIlroy on the range in Dubai cut no ice with the Irish man.

“I didn't see it,” McIlroy said, "I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practise, and I didn't really feel like. I didn't feel the need to acknowledge him.

“So I didn't see a tee coming in my direction at all, but apparently that's what happened. And if roles were reversed and I'd have thrown that tee at him.” 

McIlroy stared down a question relating to mending bridges with Reed or indeed his former Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia.

“No,” was his curt reply.

McIlroy insists that LIV CEO Greg Norman has to stand aside for a softening of the hard stances. He also expressed the hope that 2023 won't be as taxing in terms of being the de factor PGA Tour standard bearer in the battle with LIV.

"With the new structure of professional golf, getting those wheels in motion, it look a lot of effort last year, but now those wheels are in motion. We still have quite a bit of work to do, but you know hopefully this year it won't be quite as taxing."

Meantime, LIV has unveiled its 2023 schedule with 14 events, including three at courses owned by Donald Trump, a pre-Masters tune-up in Orlando and a $50 million team championship in Saudi Arabia.

LIV will begin its second season Feb. 24 at Mayakoba, which hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship last autumn. LIV will hold only three events before the first major of the year, with a tournament scheduled for March 17-19 at The Gallery in Arizona, followed by a new event at Orange County National in Orlando on March 31-April 2, the week before the Masters.

There will be a stop in Spain at the end of June, at Valderrama's Real Club before July's tournament at the Centurion Club in London.

More in this section

Gareth BAle File Photo Gareth Bale set to showcase golfing prowess at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day Four Pádraig Harrington claims top four finish in Abu Dhabi as Lowry suffers late collapse
Shane Lowry surges to take share of the lead in Abu Dhabi Shane Lowry surges to take share of the lead in Abu Dhabi
<p>ALTERCATION: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. Pic: AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil</p>

Patrick Reed throws tee at Rory McIlroy at Dubai driving range - Reports

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.236 s