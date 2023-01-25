Rory McIlroy on Reed and LIV: 'I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. You can't pretend like nothing's happening'

RORY McILROY indicated he's not going to be two-faced or duplicitous in his spat with American golfer Patrick Reed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Reed flicked a tee in disgust at McIlroy after being blanked by the world No 1 in the continuing freeze over LIV's breakaway golf tour. But McIlroy revealed Wednesday that he'd got a subpoena on Christmas Eve, saying: "You can't pretend like nothing's happening, right?"

Reed’s legal team has subpoenaed McIlroy as a “co-conspirator” in a class action case against the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, not holding back, said he didn't feel the need to acknowledge Reed and would have thrown a tee at the American if the roles were reversed.

Reed has filed a legal suit against the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, but his bid to soften the mood with McIlroy on the range in Dubai cut no ice with the Irish man.

“I didn't see it,” McIlroy said, "I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practise, and I didn't really feel like. I didn't feel the need to acknowledge him.

“So I didn't see a tee coming in my direction at all, but apparently that's what happened. And if roles were reversed and I'd have thrown that tee at him.”

McIlroy stared down a question relating to mending bridges with Reed or indeed his former Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia.

“No,” was his curt reply.

McIlroy insists that LIV CEO Greg Norman has to stand aside for a softening of the hard stances. He also expressed the hope that 2023 won't be as taxing in terms of being the de factor PGA Tour standard bearer in the battle with LIV.

"With the new structure of professional golf, getting those wheels in motion, it look a lot of effort last year, but now those wheels are in motion. We still have quite a bit of work to do, but you know hopefully this year it won't be quite as taxing."

Meantime, LIV has unveiled its 2023 schedule with 14 events, including three at courses owned by Donald Trump, a pre-Masters tune-up in Orlando and a $50 million team championship in Saudi Arabia.

LIV will begin its second season Feb. 24 at Mayakoba, which hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship last autumn. LIV will hold only three events before the first major of the year, with a tournament scheduled for March 17-19 at The Gallery in Arizona, followed by a new event at Orange County National in Orlando on March 31-April 2, the week before the Masters.

There will be a stop in Spain at the end of June, at Valderrama's Real Club before July's tournament at the Centurion Club in London.