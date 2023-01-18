Shane Lowry may regret wariness of new Netflix golf doc

Lowry sees golf getting a major shake-up in 2023, whether it needs it or not, starting with the 'Drive to Survive' style series. 
Shane Lowry plays a bunker on second hole during the morning foursomes on Day Two of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 11:10
Cian Locke

Don't expect Shane Lowry to feature very often in Netflix's upcoming behind the scenes PGA Tour documentary Full Swing. Though he says he may regret that reluctance once he sees how good the show is.

"The Netflix thing is going to be huge," Lowry told BBC Sport. "At the start I didn't want to get involved, didn't fancy it. I might regret that when I see how good it's probably going to be.

"There is a lot of exciting things going on in the sport. Does golf need a bit of a shake up? I don't know, but it is certainly getting one.

"As long as I've known golf it has been the same way; 72-hole tournaments all over the world, 40 odd tournaments a year on both tours which, probably, I disagree with.

"We probably have too many tournaments. It creates a feeling that people are not excited enough about golf at certain stages of the year."

"Obviously we all get very excited in April around the Masters, we all get very excited in July around the Open, US Open [in June], the US PGA Championship [in May], and the Ryder Cup in September.

"But we need to create something that gets people excited more often with the game. I think the PGA Tour is really trying to do that, the European tour is trying to do that."

Lowry feels the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour are in a good place but accepts upcoming legal hearings around tour membership for LIV defectors will make it a pivotal year for the sport. 

"I still think that this tour has grown, I think with the alliance with the PGA Tour, with the prize money, guaranteed to grow ever year over the next 13 years, I think that's good for the Tour.

"It's a big year for the sport. This time last year did we think the sport would be in the position it is now? No, I don't think anyone did.

"It's going to be an interesting few months. It's mad to be a part of. Although it is very exciting, it is pivotal for golf.

"You know, I want golf to be successful. In 30 years I want to be sitting back on my couch watching people playing the tournaments that I love playing in, tournaments that I love trying to win and making a great living from that.

"Hopefully that is the case and that's what we are trying to build.

"Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnold (Palmer), they passed it down to Freddie Couples and those guys and they passed it down to Tiger (Woods).

"Tiger is passing it down to us and it's up to us to pass it down to the next generation in a better place than we got it."

