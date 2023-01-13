Jordan Spieth part of three-way tie for the lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

Spieth, of the US, had three birdies in a a four-hole stretch around the turn, and outside of his lone bogey on the 13th hole, his only disappointment was having to settle for par on his final hole at the par-five ninth.
After opening with a 6-under 64, Jordan Spieth shared the lead at the Sony Open with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu (Matt York/AP)
PA Sport Staff

Jordan Spieth opened with a six under 64 to share the lead at the Sony Open with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Spieth, of the US, had three birdies in a a four-hole stretch around the turn, and outside of his lone bogey on the 13th hole, his only disappointment was having to settle for par on his final hole at the par-five ninth.

Compatriot Harris English finished with 65 in a large group one behind, which also included Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

Taylor Montgomery lines up his shot with his caddie on the 17th green during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament on Thursday (Matt York/AP)

SH Kim of South Korea was five under with two holes to play when the opening round was halted by darkness.

His countryman, KJ Choi, meanwhile, made a rare PGA Tour start at the age of 52. He was in the group at 66 that included Stewart Cink, who turns 50 in May.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, opened with a 68, one better than Australian Adam Scott.

Michael Castillo, the Kapalua club pro who qualified for his first PGA Tour event at age 60 while battling cancer, opened with a 79.

