More Power to them: PGA Tour star lauds Murphy, Hurley for coming through 'horrible' Q School

Like most Irish fans, Seamus Power has always regarded the Masters, The Open, the Irish Open and the Ryder Cup as golf’s four Majors.

It’s just the way we’re wired.

But as he dreams of making Luke Donald’s team for Rome next year himself next year, he admits it was a thrill to see fellow Munster men Gary Hurley and John Murphy graduate to join Tom McKibbin on the DP World Tour for 2023.

The West Waterford man has enjoyed a meteoric 18 months, winning twice on the PGA Tour to leap to 28th in the world and into position to challenge for one of those 12 spots in the side to face the USA at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club next September.

He has already pencilled in the first few weeks of an incredible 2023 schedule that will see him play all the Majors and a host of “elevated” $20 million events on the PGA Tour that will give him every chance of either qualifying automatically or winning one of those six wildcards.

But as a player who knows what it’s like to toil on the mini tours, the former eGolf Tour graduate was well able to relate to the feats of fellow West Waterford man Hurley and Kinsale star Murphy as they came through to earn their place in the big league in 2023.

“It's unbelievable, to be honest,” Power told PGA professionals Ian St John and Harry Ewing on the Three Off The Tee podcast. “Gary had a great year. People probably don't follow the Alps Tour stuff but I mean, he was in contention so often, he was up there shooting good rounds under pressure.

“I haven't got to sit down with him yet. But you get a massive, massive boost of confidence and I think going into Q-School with his Challenge Tour card — and only five cards were available — I imagine that probably gave him a little bit more freedom.“

A big admirer of Hurley’s work rate and the efforts he’s made to gather a team around him to make the best of a brilliant swing and a silky smooth putting stroke, Power added: “He played so well at Final Stage and I have been at Tour School — I don't really wish it upon anyone to be honest. It's the most unenjoyable tournament. He played so well, it was remarkable.

“And then like John Murphy as well getting the card on the last day as well. It's fantastic for Irish golf, because it's tough to get to those top tours. A lot of people start out on those mini-tours and they can really beat you down and knock your confidence because it's not very glamorous. Obviously, the finances are tough, you're just trying to keep your head above the water and you know, you've so much on the line going into that Q-School and if it doesn't go your way, it’s just a horrible feeling.

“So for both those guys, It's just an amazing achievement and I am looking forward to following them all year.”

John Murphy in Q-School action last month.

Power’s meteoric rise has been well-chronicled but after speaking to European skipper Luke Donald after his second PGA Tour win in Bermuda, he’s hellbent on making that team.

After a short break in Dungarvan, he will kick off 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in early January and then travel the Middle East for the Hero Cup - a new version of the Seve Trophy - before remaining in Abu Dhabi for the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship.

From there it’s back to the USA for the west coast swing and starts in Pebble Beach, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Having dreamt about the Ryder Cup since he was a kid, he can’t wait to try and make the team himself.

“The Ryder Cup is incredible,” he said. “I don't watch a ton of golf but the tournaments that I seem to remember in my mind are the Masters, The Open, the Irish Open and the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup, it just seems to mean so much more. You're playing for so much more than just yourself. At the Olympics in Rio, you are representing Ireland but obviously the Ryder Cup, you are representing Europe and your family in Ireland, which just you don't get a chance to do all the time.

“It'd be so special to be a part of it, you know, even like the last time around seeing Shane make that putt on 18 and the pure passion on his face. Nobody's going to forget Medinah back in 2012 now, which is amazing.

“Just watching that, and watching Paul McGinley hole the putt at The Belfry they're just moments that are bigger than the individual player. And I think just wanting to be a part of something like that is just makes it so special. So that's going to be a huge goal.”

Power has given himself the perfect springboard to make the team but he knows there is a long way to go. “It was a nice start to get to win in the Fall, but there's a lot of golf left to play,” he said.

“It’s one of the things you have dreamed about for a long, long time. So it's great to be at least mentioned in the conversation for it. But you know, eight, nine months of good golf is still required.”