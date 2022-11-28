Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge due to foot problem

The former world number one has not played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could prove to be his final Open at St Andrews
Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge due to foot problem

INJURY PROBLEMS: Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury. Pic: David Davies/PA

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 20:38
PA Sport

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The former world number one has not played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could prove to be his final Open at St Andrews.

Woods, who hosts the long-running event, was set to return to action when the PGA Tour event begins at the Bahamas’ Albany Golf Club on Thursday, but said the issue had rendered his participation impossible.

He tweeted: “In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk.

“After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship.”

Woods is a five-time Hero World Challenge champion. This year’s edition of the event, staged at Albany since 2015, carries a three-and-a-half-million US dollar (£2,925,755.00) prize pot.

Woods will be replaced in the field by 29th-ranked Austrian Sepp Straka.

He faces a quick recovery ahead of his next challenge, The Match, where he will partner Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10.

More in this section

Leona Maguire Maguire fourth at Open de Espana
2022 Australian PGA Championship: Day 4 Cameron Smith completes Australian PGA hat-trick in his home town
Rory McIlroy and JP McManus 5/7/2022 Rory McIlroy gave Tiger Woods Covid-19 in Adare
woodsPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>OUR HERO: Seamus Power of Ireland. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Ryder Cup hopeful Seamus Power in Great Britain and Ireland team for Hero Cup

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s