Maguire fourth at Open de Espana

Leona Maguire had to settle for a fourth-place finish at the Open de Espana, the season ending event on the Ladies European Tour.

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, a four-time Solheim Cup player for Europe, eventually beat Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux at the fourth hole of a sudden-death play-off to capture her seventh career win on the Ladies European Tour and first since the French Open four years ago, after finishing with a 67 for an 18-under-par total of 274.