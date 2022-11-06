Irish teenager Tom McKibbin seals Tour card

Cork's John Murphy missed out on a full card however.
YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Tom McKibbon, who has selaed a tour card at the age of 19.

Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 21:14
Cian Locke

19-year-old Tom McKibbin secured a DP World Tour card for next season by shooting a superb final round 66 at the Challenge Tour's Grand Final.

McKibbin -- who comes from Holywood, like world number one Rory McIlroy -- clinched one of the 20 spots by finishing sixth, giving him a 10th place overall in the Road to Mallorca. 

He went into this week's event 15th in the second-tier tour's rankings and needing to remain in the top 20 to earn a full tour card.

McKibbin dropped to 17th in the projected rankings after three rounds but his last outing fired him to success. He becomes the youngest Irish golfer since McIlroy to secure their full DP World Tour card.

Cork's John Murphy missed out on a full card, however. He had it all to do going into the tournament. 

His 75 on the final day  of action left him seven over for the tournament and in a projected 44th spot in the season standings.

