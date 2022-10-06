Home favourite Jon Rahm makes strong start to Spanish Open

Home favourite Jon Rahm sits one shot behind co-leaders Darius Van Driel, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Ashun Wu after the first round of the Spanish Open courtesy of a spectacular opening 64.

World number six Rahm, who is one win away from matching Seve Ballesteros' haul of three victories at his home open, carded an eagle, six birdies and a single bogey on Thursday to get to seven under par.

That left him in a three-way tie for fourth place behind Van Driel, Aphibarnrat and Wu, who each shot superb 63s.

Jonathan Caldwell and Niall Kearney, who both shot rounds of two-under 69, are the best of the Irish contingent. They sit in a tie for 31st place while Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne are two shots behind them.

Afternoon starter Aphibarnrat reeled off five straight birdies in the closing stages of his round to join early clubhouse leader Wu, who had made eight birdies and no bogeys in the morning, at the top on eight under.

And Van Driel made it a three-way tie with a closing birdie putt from 28 feet.

Joining Rahm on seven under were Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Swede Joakim Lagergren, with Scots Stephen Gallacher and David Drysdale, and South African Hennie du Plessis another shot further back.

Rahm produced a series of magic moments in his first round, drawing huge cheers from the bumper crowds with a 33-foot eagle putt and a chip-in birdie.

He said: "I am glad I could follow up my last competitive round with another really good round and keep the good play going.

"It is important to start strong, the course is only going to get harder, so to come out in the morning and take advantage of the easier conditions was great."

England's Daniel Gavins pulled off perhaps the most remarkable moment of the day on the ninth, bouncing back from a quadruple-bogey eight on the previous hole with a hole-in-one.