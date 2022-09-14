Caddie shock: Padraig Harrington drops in on looper party, dominates pool table and picks up the tab

LIFE begins at 50? He may already have three majors to his name but there's little doubt that Padraig Harrington is having a whale of a time to go with his run of success on the PGA Champions Tour.

The two-time Open Championship winner picked up his third Senior Tour win of the PGA campaign on Sunday near St Louis, continuing a rich vein of form which has seen him placed outside the top four only once in his last seven outings.

He's earned north of €2million this season already as the season moves onto this week's Sanford International in South Dakota. And on Tuesday night he dropped into a local tavern in Sioux Falls, where a group of Champions Tour caddies were having a get-together.

Harrington being Harrington, he was straight into the middle of the knees up, dominating the pool table and picking up the entire tab for over 40 caddies, reports Tour caddie Troy Martin. "Class act, thank you," Martin tweeted early Wednesday.

"There was always a snooker table in Stackstown," replied Harrington admirer Jimmy Nolan. "This man is all class."

The 51-year-old aiming for another win at the $2m Champions Tour event at Minnehaha Country Club in South Dakota this week as he hunts down the tour's order of merit win, the Schwab Cup. New Zealander Steve Alker is currently No 1 but there is little over €100,000 between him and the charging Dubliner at this stage.

One for the road: Caddies winding down

“Three wins is nice. I think I have six more to go, but I’ll need to win again at least once if not twice to come out on top. Then you start thinking like how many Hale Irwin’s got, how many Bernhard Langer’s got. So there are lots of goals, but it’s nice that as a young guy out here, it’s a new start, there’s no doubt about it. As I said in the speech, we’ve had our day in the sun, we’ve had our glory, but it’s nice that we can come back out here and we can wave at the crowds and swan around like we’ve done something.

“If we play well, we get to relive all those pressures. We’re probably not quite as good as we were when we were younger in terms of handling pressure, but we’re probably a bit smarter.”

Always decent and generous too.