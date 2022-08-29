Rory McIlroy adds to his aura and that's good news for the Majors

Rory McIlroy took his career earnings on the PGA Tour to $116 million on Sunday night when he captured the $18m FedEx Cup bonus with his comeback victory in the Tour Championship.

How much his leadership role in fighting off the threat of LIV Golf with Tiger Woods has helped him free up his mind remains to be seen.

But in coming from six shots behind Scheffler in Sunday's final round to win the FedEx Cup for a record third time, McIlroy showed just how much better he has become mentally since renewing his relationship with mental coach Dr Bob Rotella.

McIlroy's "monster year", as Paul Azinger described it in the broadcast, lacked a Major Championship victory.

But even though he got emotional recalling how tough it was not to win The 150th Open at St Andrews, his win was a lesson in resilience and a reminder to keep practising those Rotella keys of running through the tape and loving your wedge and putter.

After all, three of Rotella's clients are players close to McIlroy in more ways that one — his putting coach Brad Faxon and his former Ryder Cup captains, Darren Clarke and Pádraig Harrington.

The Dubliner, more than most, turned Rotella's methods into an art form and his belief that if you keep putting yourself in position, good things will happen, is now McIlroy's mantra.

"Look, Jack Nicklaus won 18 major championships, but he's had 37 seconds and thirds, so the more times you just put yourself in the position, the law of averages suggests that you're going to get it done at some point, and that's sort of what I've done in this tournament," McIlroy said of his Tour Championship win.

"I just put myself in position each and every year, and whenever - you'll take your opportunities some years; some years you won't. But if you just keep putting yourself there, you're bound to end up with a few of them."

He was talking about FedEx Cups, but he might have been talking about the Majors he covets above all other titles.

A haul of four majors looks like increasingly small beer for McIlroy, who admitted that a third win of the year and a third FedEx Cup was no consolation for The 150th Open at St Andrews, where he and Viktor Hovland held a four-stroke lead over eventual champion Cameron Smith and runner-up Cameron Young after 54 holes.

"I've been knocking on the door so much this year," he said. "St Andrews was really hard for me. Still, it was a tough one to get over. This softens the blow a little bit. It doesn't make it that much easier to get over, but it's great to end the season on a high note like this."

Perhaps the greatest lesson we learned from Sunday's performance was not that McIlroy is no longer a player with little resilience but that he's now gained a Tiger-esque intimidation factor over his peers.

The last time he played as well was 2019, when he contended for the PGA Championship and the US Open and came up empty-handed but denied Brooks Koepka — the man who said McIlroy was not a rival — in the Tour Championship to take the FedEx Cup for the second time.

"Back in 2019, I took down the No. 1 player in the world in Brooks Koepka," McIlroy reminded us on Sunday. "This year, I took down the No. 1 player in the world in Scottie Scheffler. So I know my best stuff is good enough to win any tournament against anybody on any golf course. That's something I can take away from today."

Speaking to Sky Sports, he put it more bluntly: "I went up against the best player in the world today and I took him down, and that's got to mean something."

As for the existential threat of LIV Golf, McIlroy's decision to join the Board of the PGA Tour has been used as a rod to beat him by those who believe he's spreading himself too thin at the height of his career.

But McIlroy's role as Chairman of the PAC has somehow given him even more confidence, perhaps because it's forced him to back up his backing of the PGA Tour product with big performances.

He's said from day one that he wants to be on the "right side of history" with the LIV Golf threat and he appears determined to make another statement in the BMW PGA at Wentworth next week. It will be the first of three starts in four weeks on the DP World Tour for those saying he's not supporting his home tour as he also plans to play the DS Automobiles Italian Open at the 2024 Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone Golf and Country Club before heading to the Alfred Dunhill Links.

Asked if being a figurehead for the Tour in its battle with LIV had become a burden, McIlroy disagreed.

"No, I don't think so, because if you believe in something, I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do. I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

"So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right thing, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line."

As Harrington can tell him, sticking your neck on the line on the golf course as often as possible means frequent decapitations. But it also gives a player a familiarity with how it feels to be in contention in the game's biggest events and that's going to be worth its weight in gold to McIlroy in the Majors over the next decade.