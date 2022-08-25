Rory McIlroy: 'I care deeply about our sport. I care about its history. I care about its legacy.'

With some gray in his sideburns that matched the color of his quarter zip, Rory McIlroy presided over his press conference on Wednesday carrying multiple roles of a man in full – a contending competitor in the Tour Championship, a trusted consiglieri to the PGA Tour commissioner in reshaping the game’s future and the owner of a newly launched tech enterprise in collaboration with Tiger Woods and the tour.

McIlroy deftly juggled all three roles in what could be looked back upon as a watershed day in PGA Tour history. His name and association with Woods in spearheading a new dawn will reside with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus in the annals of tour history.

McIlroy has been the front man for maintaining golf’s traditions since before the rival LIV Golf Series became a reality and started stealing talent away from the legacy tours.

“I care deeply about our sport. I care about its history. I care about its legacy. I care about the integrity of the game,” McIlroy said. “There's a lot of players out here that are like-minded and share those same views. I felt it was just right.

“I think the one thing that has sort of happened over the years is we all sort of are our own little independent businesses and we sort of try to compete against each other, and I think this is the first time in a long time where we sort of all sat down and were like, let's try to be business partners. How can we all pull in the same direction here to benefit everyone and to help the entire tour and to help each other basically.”

Based upon player meetings that first occurred in Ireland during the week of the JP McManus Pro-Am in July and then again last week in Delaware with Woods and McIlroy in attendance for both, the game’s best players presented a proposal to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to augment the PGA Tour starting in 2023 to help solidify its future and draw the best players together more often. Most of the blueprint for those changes were announced on the eve of the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

In addition, McIlroy announced a separate partnership with the PGA Tour and the newly formed TMRW Sports that was launched on Tuesday with his co-founders Woods and Mike McCarley, a former executive with NBC/Golf Channel. T

They unveiled the plan Wednesday for a live simulation golf team series that will start in 2024 called the TGL.

“Our first project, it's rooted in the traditions of the game, but it's taking a big step into the future,” said McCarley of the TGL. “Every step along the way, we thought about how can we enhance the fan experience. It starts with having the two biggest superstars in the game, Tiger and Rory, committed to play.”

The tech-infused competition will stage two-hour, 18-hole matches in a specially designed arena in front of a live audience, pitting six teams of three tour players against each other in Monday night matches over the course of 15 weeks that lead up to semifinals and a championship.

“Think sitting courtside at an NBA game – it's that type of environment, music, player introductions. You're right on top of the action as a fan. You see everything play out in front of you,” explained McCarley.

“This is going to be a complementary project to the PGA Tour.”

Said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan: “We're thrilled to work together in a way to bring fresh innovative ideas to market for the benefit of our fans and for the benefit of the game of golf.”

McIlroy said he has been working with Woods and McCarley on the concept for more than two years.

“I think it's a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to show a different side of themselves primetime on Monday night,” McIlroy said. “I think it's great for brand exposure to try to engage a different audience. We've all heard about the fact of how old the golf audience is, trying to get younger eyeballs on to it.

“I just think it's going to be a really cool concept. Tiger and I are incredibly excited. We shared this vision with the room of players last week in Wilmington. Some of those players were already involved. … It'll be partly owned by the players, this league, so players can get equity in this league, as well.” McIlroy said it’s the perfect format for Woods at this stage in his career after a succession of injuries limited him to only three major starts in 2022.

“Who knows where we're going to see Tiger Woods play golf next, right? We don't know what his schedule is going to be. We don't know how his body is going to be,” McIlroy said. “But to be able to see him still showcase his skills on primetime, on TV without really any wear and tear on his body – I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still sort of provide people with a glimpse of his genius, I think it is a really good use of his time.” On the more immediate front, McIlroy will try to become the first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup this week at East Lake.

He will start the finale already tied for fifth at 4-under par – six shots behind season points leader Scottie Scheffler at 10-under heading to the first tee. In between are Patrick Cantlay (8-under), Xander Schauffele (6-under) and Sam Burns (5-under). Will Zalatoris, who broke his maiden two weeks ago winning the FedEx-St. Jude Championship, would have started in third but withdrew because of herniated discs in his back.

In the three years since the Tour Championship went to the staggered scoring start, only once has the winner at East Lake not started out with the lead. That was in 2019 when McIlroy rallied from five behind at the start to comfortably win his second FedEx Cup by four strokes as initial leader Justin Thomas finished fourth.

In each of the last two finales, Dustin Johnson (2020) and Cantlay (2021) held on to their net starting advantages to win the FedEx Cup despite neither one of them shooting the lowest gross score for the 72 holes.

“I've had a lot of success at East Lake over the years,” he said. “This is my ninth time at East Lake, and I've won a couple of them. I've had chances the majority of the times I've been here to win the FedExCup. Great to have another opportunity to try to do something that no one has ever done before in the short history of what the FedExCup is.

“Yeah, just want to give it another solid week and try to finish the PGA Tour season on a high before I have a whopping five days off before I go over to Europe and start playing over there.”