Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch company to bring 'more access to sports'

JOINING FORCES: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 19:36
Phil Casey

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have joined forces to launch a company to build "technology-focused ventures" which could include stadium golf events.

TMRW Sports - pronounced tomorrow sports - will feature "progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment" according a company press release.

"I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports," 15-time major winner Woods said.

"So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans.

"Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love."

McIlroy added: "For the last few years off the course I've been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future.

"In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible."

Golfweek reported on Sunday that Woods and McIlroy are proposing a series of one-day events between some of the world's top players in a stadium environment.

More details could be announced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan during his press conference ahead of the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Wednesday.

<p>Will Zalatoris tees off. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)</p>

Back injury forces Will Zalatoris to withdraw from Tour Championship

