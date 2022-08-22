Padraig Harrington takes win at Dicks Sporting Goods Open to claim second victory of season

Padraig Harrington has sealed his second win of the PGA Champions Tour after claiming victory at the Dicks Sporting Goods Open yesterday.
Harrington won the US Senior Open Championship back in June at Saucon Valley and has followed that up with the win in New York to continue his impressive run of form.
The Irishman took victory with a three-shot lead over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee on Sunday, as he shot a five-under 67.
Harrington finished the weekend with a score of 16-under par.
The 50-year-old had to come from behind, having been a shot behind Weir prior to his very fruitful final round.