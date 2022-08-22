Padraig Harrington takes win at Dicks Sporting Goods Open to claim second victory of season

The 50-year-old won the US Senior Open Championship back in June at Saucon Valley
Padraig Harrington takes win at Dicks Sporting Goods Open to claim second victory of season

WINNING FORM: Padraig Harrington. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 09:35
Shane Donovan

Padraig Harrington has sealed his second win of the PGA Champions Tour after claiming victory at the Dicks Sporting Goods Open yesterday. 

Harrington won the US Senior Open Championship back in June at Saucon Valley and has followed that up with the win in New York to continue his impressive run of form. 

The Irishman took victory with a three-shot lead over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee on Sunday, as he shot a five-under 67.

Harrington finished the weekend with a score of 16-under par.

The 50-year-old had to come from behind, having been a shot behind Weir prior to his very fruitful final round. 

More in this section

Barclays Scottish Open Former Open champ Weiskopf dies at 79
Unimpressed Rory McIlroy throws fan's remote-control golf ball into lake Unimpressed Rory McIlroy throws fan's remote-control golf ball into lake
BMW Championship Golf FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)

Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up