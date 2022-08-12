In-form Leona Maguire lying second at Galgorm Castle

Leona Maguire produced a three-under 69 to put herself into second place at the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.
The Cavan golfer followed up her first round of 68 yesterday with another impressive showing at the Co Antrim venue.
Maguire is now eight-under for the tournament and tied for second with Peiyan Chien of Chinese Taipei and English shooter Georgia Hall.
Amanda Doherty of America tops the leaderboard, three shots ahead.
Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey were amongst those teeing off in the afternoon.