In-form Leona Maguire lying second at Galgorm Castle

The Cavan golfer carded a second-round score of 69 at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
In-form Leona Maguire lying second at Galgorm Castle

HOT STREAK: Leona Maguire has continued her good form. 
Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 14:18
Cian Locke

Leona Maguire produced a three-under 69 to put herself into second place at the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

The Cavan golfer followed up her first round of 68 yesterday with another impressive showing at the Co Antrim venue.

Maguire is now eight-under for the tournament and tied for second with Peiyan Chien of Chinese Taipei and English shooter Georgia Hall.

Amanda Doherty of America tops the leaderboard, three shots ahead. 

Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey were amongst those teeing off in the afternoon.

More in this section

LIV Golf Invitational Series - London - Day Three - Centurion Club LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’, says ruling judge
ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics - Day One Leona Maguire takes positives after strong start at Galgorm Castle
The Open 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews Rory McIlroy seeks to put Open heartache behind him in bid for third FedEx Cup
<p>FRONT FOOT: Shane Lowry had a solid opening round. </p>

Lowry leads the way for Irish at FedEx Cup playoffs

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up