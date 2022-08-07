John Murphy finishes in tie for third in Finland 

The Kinsale man was very much in contention going into the last day. 
ON FORM: John Murphy had another productive week.

Cork's John Murphy finished in a tie for third place at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge after a final round of 70 today. 

Murphy shot a superb 62 yesterday to put himself just one shot off the lead going into Sunday's action. 

The Kinsale native, who came into the week on the back of a third-place finish in the Challenge Tour event at the K Club last week, had his most frustrating outing of the week with two bogies to go with his four birdies.  

German Velten Meyer backed up his round of 65 from yesterday to go seven under again to take the title win. 

His compatriot Marc Hammer was five shots back in second with Murphy and Gudmundur Kristjansson tied for third, a further stroke behind. 

James Sugrue shot a final round of 71 to finish in a tie for 35th. 

