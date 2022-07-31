Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback 

Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead.

The American, who last Sunday came from five behind to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis, was tied with playing partner Taylor Pendrith of Canada at 21 under going into the final day in Detroit.