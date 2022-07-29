Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson joins LIV Series

Watson's move to the breakaway LIV tour was announced ahead of the series' third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
LIV: Bubba Watson during his 2014 Masters victory. Pic: Harry How/Getty Images

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 20:33
TJ Galvin

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has become the latest golfer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Watson's move to the breakaway LIV tour was announced ahead of the series' third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which gets under way on Friday with recent defector Henrik Stenson in the field.

Watson has long been linked with joining the breakaway tour and the 44-year-old's move follows Henrik Stenson's recent defection. The Swede was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy after announcing his decision to play on the LIV Tour.

Stenson is making his LIV debut as Bedminster.

Watson won the Masters at Augusta National in 2012 and 2014.

The Texan has not won a PGA tournament since 2018 and the 43-year-old has fallen to 86th in the world rankings.

"Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf - another major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams. His game combines the power, innovation, and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents," said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

"He's a risk-taker who has cemented his name among the world's very best and we're eager for him to come aboard to bring new energy and audiences to this league."

