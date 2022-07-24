Darren Clarke finds 'calmness' to pip Pádraig Harrington to Senior Open crown

"When I won some of my biggest tournaments, The Open, WGCs, I have a sense of calmness," Clarke told Sky Sports. "I don't know where it comes from because if I'd been able to grab a hold of it a few more times in my career, I probably would have won a few more times.
"This week, I had that calmness again. I think it comes from being accepting, knowing that I hit some poor shots now and again. I'm not going to hole that many putts or whatever. And when you're accepting, it's easier just to amble along and accept the outcome."