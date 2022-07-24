Darren Clarke finds 'calmness' to pip Pádraig Harrington to Senior Open crown

Darren Clarke became only the fourth player to complete the Open-Senior Open double with a one-stroke victory over Pádraig Harrington at Gleneagles.

The 2011 Claret Jug winner shared a slender overnight lead with England’s Paul Broadhurst but when play was suspended for two hours because of heavy rain the Tyrone man was one clear playing the 14th.

Harrington’s birdie-birdie finish saw him sign for a 67 and set the clubhouse lead at nine under but Clarke, in the final group behind, also birdied the last to edge out his fellow former Ryder Cup captain.

Only Tom Watson, Bob Charles and Gary Player have previously won both The Open and Senior Open.

"When I won some of my biggest tournaments, The Open, WGCs, I have a sense of calmness," Clarke told Sky Sports. "I don't know where it comes from because if I'd been able to grab a hold of it a few more times in my career, I probably would have won a few more times.

"This week, I had that calmness again. I think it comes from being accepting, knowing that I hit some poor shots now and again. I'm not going to hole that many putts or whatever. And when you're accepting, it's easier just to amble along and accept the outcome."

Meanwhile an emotional Richie Ramsay dedicated his Cazoo Classic victory to daughter Olivia after holing an eight-foot putt on Hillside’s 18th hole to win his first tournament in six years.

The Scot produced a brilliant finish, with three birdies in the last five holes, but it was a two-putt from the front of the green which secured a round of 69 for a 14-under-par total and a one-shot victory over Paul Waring.

“Maybe I haven’t been in a good place the last couple of years, but the biggest thing was that I made a promise to my daughter and I don’t break promises to her,” he told Sky Sports.

“I said I’d get her a trophy. I haven’t won since my daughter was born and that’s six years. That one is for Olivia.”

Elsewhere Canadian Brooke Henderson returned to the winners’ circle in golf’s premier events after a gap of six years at the Amundi Evian Championship in France. Henderson, whose major breakthrough came at the 2016 Women’s PGA, holed a 10-foot birdie putt for a 17-under total on the last. Sophia Schubert had missed from a similar distance to get to the same mark.