Irish analyst Feherty quits NBC role to join breakaway LIV Golf

County Down native will reportedly join the controversial breakaway tour and "is expected to be an analyst on the 8-to-10 LIV Golf tournaments each year, according to sources".
Irish analyst Feherty quits NBC role to join breakaway LIV Golf

On course character: TV personality David Feherty is ready to join the controversial LIV Golf tour. Pic: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Payne's Valley Cup

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 10:32
Examiner Staff

Irish golf analyst David Feherty looks set to join the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed rebel LIV Golf venture as one if its most public faces. 

The prominent broadcaster and on-course commentator has left his high-profile role with Stateside broadcaster NBC and is reportedly about to join the Greg Norman-led venture as one of its primary TV personalities.   

According to a report by widely respected sports media reporter Andrew Marchand in the New York Post on Monday evening, the 63-year-old County Down native will join the breakaway tour and "is expected to be an analyst on the 8-to-10 LIV Golf tournaments each year, according to sources".

More in this section

The Open 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews Cameron Smith earns Jack Nicklaus praise after matching his feat with Open win
Sergio Garcia File Photo García to quit European Tour and Ryder Cup captain Stenson may join LIV rebels
The Open 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews Cameron Smith savours ‘awesome’ Open win and sidesteps LIV Golf questions
<p>OPEN AND SHUT: Rory McIlroy looks dejected after finishing his round on the 18th green at the Old Course, St Andrews yesterday. </p>

Rory McIlroy determined to finish season strongly after Open disappointment

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up