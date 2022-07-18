Irish analyst Feherty quits NBC role to join breakaway LIV Golf

Irish golf analyst David Feherty looks set to join the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed rebel LIV Golf venture as one if its most public faces.
The prominent broadcaster and on-course commentator has left his high-profile role with Stateside broadcaster NBC and is reportedly about to join the Greg Norman-led venture as one of its primary TV personalities.
According to a report by widely respected sports media reporter Andrew Marchand in the New York Post on Monday evening, the 63-year-old County Down native will join the breakaway tour and "is expected to be an analyst on the 8-to-10 LIV Golf tournaments each year, according to sources".