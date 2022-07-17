Letter from St. Andrews: The Old Course held its own when so many looked to blitz it 

We had to wait seven years for the Open Championship to return to its spiritual home at the Old Course. If Tiger Woods is right (and you’d like to think his intel is pretty good), we’ll have to wait eight more years before it comes back in 2030.

According to a pretty reliable chief executive, the R&A isn’t likely to go back to the once-every-five-years visit to the Old Course in the rotation. The addition of Royal Portrush into the rota with the English Royals (Birkdale, Hoylake, Sandwich and occasionally Lytham & St. Annes) and Scotland classics (Muirfield, Troon, occasionally Carnoustie and one day Turnberry should a certain man’s name come off the marquee) has made it more crowded.

It is a shame, because St. Andrews has a magic few places can match.

Despite all the fears that golfers in 2022 would make a mockery of the Old Course, St. Andrews delivered another great championship. They may have tucked a few pins in ticklish locations, but nothing needed to be tricked up to make today’s elite golfers sometimes look silly. A scoreboard filled with red numbers just meant that it was a great show, and not that anyone humbled the old links.

From 1990 to 2015, you could mark the calendar that the Open would return on the noughts and fives. It made it easy to remember when Nick Faldo, John Daly, Tiger Woods (twice), Louis Ousthuizen and Zach Johnson picked up their claret jugs at the Old Course. Before then, the championship typically rolled back into town every six to eight years once the rota expanded beyond the initial trio that included Prestwick and Musselburgh.

We’ll have to get used to fewer shots of the iconic R&A clubhouse and the shops and hotels along Links Road. We’ll have to get our fix of the infamous Road Hill in the fall at the Dunhill Links. We’ll have to make peace that we may never see Tiger Woods walk across the Swilcan Bridge again.

“They're very special,” Lee Westwood said of Opens at St. Andrews. “Obviously it's the home of golf. I played six here, and I've learned to appreciate the golf course over a period of time. I didn't fall in love with it first time, but I learned over time to see its little idiosyncrasies and the charm to it.

“Yeah, I think anybody that comes to St Andrews looks forward to playing the golf course.” The open returns to Royal Liverpool next year, a broad venue in a metropolitan area that rakes in loads of money for the R&A. It’ll go back to Royal Troon in 2024, a gem of a course in a boutique holiday-home location a little further afield from Glasgow. It returns to Royal Portrush in 2025, where the R&A discovered a cash cow from an Irish fan base willing to back a home game.

St. Andrews, unfortunately, will have to get in the back of the line.

“Look, this is obviously a very special venue, but I feel like we play great venues,” Shane Lowry said. “We're back in Portrush in a couple of years. Where's it next year? Liverpool. I had a good week there back in 2014.

“Yeah, so I don't care where it is, I just love playing the tournaments, you know what I mean? I just love everything about it, how big they are and all that.”