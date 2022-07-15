There is a magic about “Auld Grey Toon” that gets into a golfer’s – or golf writer’s – soul

Mark Calcavecchia, 61, waved goodbye to the Open Championship from the Swilcan Bridge early Friday morning. Tiger Woods, 46, admitted his sixth Open at the Old Course might be his last at his favourite venue in the world.

At some point, we all cross that bridge at the end of the road.

“I'm not sure what I was expecting, but I felt it. I felt the emotions. Got a little mildly choked up,” said Calcavecchia, the 1989 Open champion at Royal Troon.

This was my fourth Open at St. Andrews – my favourite place to cover a golf tournament and that includes 25 years of Masters at Augusta National. It’s my fourth time sharing the communal shower rooms at the nearly 100-year-old St. Salvator’s dormitory at the 400-year-old University of St. Andrews – the same hall where Prince William and Kate Middleton lived as students. It’s my fourth time commuting the half mile on foot down The Scores to the Old Course, passing Witches’ Lake, Martyr’s Monument and iconic R&A clubhouse on the way to work.

There is a magic about the “Auld Grey Toon” that gets into a golfer’s – or golf writer’s – soul. Before the first tee shot was away in the 2005 Open Championship, I’d vowed to never miss another Open at St. Andrews. That promise has been kept in 2010, 2015 and 2022.

In 2005, when Tiger was dismantling the venerable course with surgical precision to the tune of 19-under par, it was impossible to imagine that he’d one day limp home to a 78 or wave from the Swilcan Bridge as if it might be his last walk over the burn.

At 57 myself, it’s hard not to wonder if this isn’t the last trip to the Home of Golf for an Open. It’s a reminder to savor all the things that have made a month spent in St. Andrews such a rich chapter.

Ritual visits to the Cathedral ruins to pay respects to the graves of Old and Young Tom Morris and Allan Robertson who helped launch this great game we can play for a lifetime. Pints of Belhaven Best at the Dunvegan. Walking in from the cold for a whisky at The Jigger Inn. Spending too much money in Auchterlonie’s or the Open Shop. Eating Tailend chips off the top of a rubbish bin. A reliably late meal in the cozy upstairs dining room at The Oriental House which always stays open until 11. The Rigatoni Fantastico at Little Italy, which somehow seems to squeeze you in despite always being booked. Getting greeted by Paul behind the counter at Ladbrokes, who remembers that you tipped Zach Johnson seven years ago. Late evening rounds on the Balcomie Links at Crail, when the golden hour illuminates the best views in all of Fife.

Nodding off to the sound of doves cooing and awakening to the squawk of gulls.

Most of all, the late nights walking the cobbled streets of the town that’s as familiar as your own neighborhood.

I’ve never left St. Andrews wondering if I’d ever be back. You know it will always be here, drawing golf pilgrims from across the world to its famous links and charming town. But you always know, like Tiger, that the journeys will end sometime.

Derek Lawrenson of the Daily Mail is retiring after this Open, 145 majors in the books.

Northern Ireland’s Bill Elliott of Golf Monthly says this will be his last Open after 40+ years chronicling the game.

“This will do for me,” Lawrenson told himself when he covered his first at St. Andrews in 1984 and watched Seve Ballesteros deliver his matador’s salute from behind the 18th green.

So before the 150th Open ends this weekend, it’s imperative to head over to The Jigger Inn for that whisky and pause on the Swilcan Bridge for a quick snap before toasting the pleasure that St. Andrews has delivered in our lives.

Will Tiger be back? Will any of us?

“This isn't his last Open, especially here. He'll be back,” Calc said of Woods.

If he is, I hope to be there to see it.