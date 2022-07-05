Tiger Woods on JP, Ireland, The Open, and the car crash that almost cost him his leg

There was incessant chatter inside the walled garden at Adare Manor as the assembled media waited for the Chosen One to speak from on high.

He was late but the arrival of his chariot was obvious even when still hidden from view.

A deathly hush fell. It was as respectful as the time Jack Nicklaus’ raised his arms aloft so Tom Watson could hole out from three feet after the Golden Bear had sent them into raptures following his raking birdie on the 72nd hole to settle their 1977 Duel in the Sun at Turnberry.

Woods spoke for just 13 minutes but he covered everything from his battle to recover from the injuries he sustained in that California car crash in February 2021 and why he prioritised this week’s JP McManus Pro-Am, to his love for Ireland, his preparations for The Open and his (top secret) plans to play some links golf here before heading to the Home of Golf.

That his statement last month about his withdrawal from the US Open included his intention to keep his promise to JP McManus and play this week says it all about their relationship.

“We know how much JP means to golf and what he's done for our sport and any time we can help out any which way we possibly can, we do and this is one of the ways we can pay tribute to JP and what he's done,” Woods said, remarking on the dramatic changes made to Adare Manor since his last visit in 2010 and the plans for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

“I know he hates limelight and he hates getting in front of cameras and all that but we'll go ahead and do that for him and make sure.

“It's been over a decade since we've been back and it's pretty easy to see the changes they have made, the improvements they have made, the commitment to golf, and bringing a Ryder Cup to Ireland again, and they have done that. The people have all shown up to support this event, same as the pros.”

While he had planned to play the US Open at Brookline, Woods’ mangled leg was not ready for the strain after he finished 47th in the Masters and then withdrew after carding rounds of 74, 69 and 79 in the US PGA at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

He had one eye on The 150th Open at St Andrews, where he won in 2000 and 2005, and so far, he remains on track to compete for that 16th major win and fourth Claret Jug.

“No, the plan was to play the U.S. Open but physically I was not able to do that,” Woods said. “There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy and so there's no reason to do that.

“This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing. I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level, and I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level.”

St Andrews 2022 was always underlined in red ink in his diary.

“I think it goes back to, for me, it's more about history I think than anything else. For me personally, knowing Arnold, when Arnold's the one who made the British Open what it is and he came over and qualified, finished second, qualified, finished first, qualified, finished first; if you ever make me qualify, I'm not coming back, so here we are.

“But just look at the names on that and you just go right through time, it's like a time warp, and just how they put the names on and they start at the bottom and they added under the lip and they added the bases and just the little things. And everyone who won that championship, they know how hard it was.

“And looking at some of the scores, I'm thinking, even with a gutta-percha, how did they shoot those scores. It's awfully impressive and to have won The Open Championship and for me specifically to have won at the Home of Golf is even more special.

“As Jack says, your career is not complete unless you've won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf, and I feel like he's correct in that regard.”

Woods’ three Claret Jugs have their own shelf in his trophy collection — five Masters, four US PGAs, three US Opens and three Opens.

“I have four shelves and so I've been lucky enough because I have four shelves, each one has their own section,” he said. “They have their own row.”

Each Major win has a story and if there’s a 16th next week, it will have cost blood, sweat and tears.

“Yeah, it's been worth it,” he said. “It's been hard. I've had some very difficult days and some days which moving off the couch is a hell of a task, and that's just the way it is. As I said, I'm very thankful for all the support I've gotten, my treatment staff, all of my surgeons who are repairing this leg and keeping it.

“So I have my own two legs. I tell you, I'm not going to take it for granted anymore, some people do. But people who have come close or lost a limb understand what I'm saying, but you have difficult days and also you have great days and first they are not what they used to be, that's for sure.

"But they are great days in which I can spend time with my kids and do things that they can do at a slightly slower pace, but I can still do it with them.”

As for Ireland, he explained just why he loves coming back to help McManus.

“What JP does for charities, for any charitable organisation in the country of Ireland and some places around the world, [is] second-to-none. He raises a lot of money, and all that money goes out. I mean, he doesn't keep any of it.”

He added: “I’ve always loved coming to Ireland. I've loved coming here since first time, I think it was in '99 when me, Payne (Stewart) and Marco (Mark O’Meara) were over here and we were fishing down in Waterville here. We played Ballybunion. Payne made a hole-in-one. We've had some great times.

“I've come here on several occasions to not only get over the time zone but get used to links golf. Been lucky enough to have either JP or Dermot (Desmond) or Michael (Smurfit) helicopter us around and play different venues so we get used to playing links golf because it’s a different kind of game.”

He does not dare to guess how long he can go on but he admits the window is closing.

“I don't know. I really don't. If you asked me last year whether I would play golf again, all of my surgeons would have said no. But here I am playing two major championships this year.

“I will always be able to play golf, whether it's this leg or someone else's leg or false leg or different body pieces that have been he placed or fused, I'll always be able to play. Now if you say play at a championship level, well, that window is definitely not as long as I would like it to be.”

As for his plans for The Open, Irish links courses up and down the country are eagerly awaiting a visit.

He’s just not saying where and when.

“I am,” he said when asked if he had plans to play links golf this week.

Where? When.

“No, I don't want to tell you because I don't want everyone coming down and watching us. So, yes. Yes and yes.”