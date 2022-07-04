Graeme McDowell: I can't turn on Twitter without someone telling me to go die

George W. Bush might have been the perfect MC.

"This is an impressive crowd. The haves and the have-mores. Some people call you the elite. I call you my base."

The 40,000 souls who packed Adare Manor are hardly the "have-mores", but in an event peopled by dozens of millionaires and a few billionaires, it was somewhat unsettling that their laudable efforts to raise millions for JP McManus's charitable crusade were somewhat overshadowed by golf's civil war.

As PGA TOUR CEO Jay Monahan and his DP World Tour counterpart Keith Pelley shared the fairways with the LIV Golf rebels they have banned for signing up for a rival tour, and Tiger Woods laboured to a 77 to lie 13 shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, it was amazing to hear Graeme McDowell bare his soul in the tranquillity of Adare Manor's walled garden.

"I don't wake up and feel proud of myself every day," McDowell told BBC NI. "I can't wake up and turn on my Instagram or Twitter account without someone telling me to go die. It's been a really tough couple of months, but again, I expected it.

"I knew what the consequences were going to be, but I didn't realise just how heavily this was going to be hammered, trying to answer questions which are unanswerable. That's the only mistake I made in London when I was at my press conference. I just wish I had said nothing."

He then spoke for another 25 minutes with a selection of Irish and European media and did not dodge one question.

He pointed the finger at the DP World Tour's hypocrisy in taking the Saudi millions in 2020 and 2021 and distanced himself from the 16 LIV Golf rebels taking legal action against the DP World Tour, saying he would only come back if he was welcomed with open arms.

At times he appeared on the verge of tears as he addressed the loss of the competitive "spark" that made him a world-beater and expressed his anger at the DP World Tour for leaking his doubts about signing up to LIV Golf when having a private discussion on reneging on a deal to host last week's Horizon Irish Open due to a clash with the second LIV event in Portland.

Having failed to qualify for the US Open, he's resigned to missing The Open next week too, insisting he won't tee it up even if an injunction by the 16 rebels against their ban on playing the Scottish Open (where there are Open spots up for grabs) somehow prospers.

"I only want to be there if The Scottish Open would like me to be there," said the 2008 Scottish Open champion.

McDowell was such a vocal supporter of LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia's "journey" to normalise its regime that he had many wondering if it was part of his contract. It wasn't.

But he admits he was taken aback by the vitriolic reaction to his words, then doubled down on his scarcely believable view that accusations of Saudi involvement in atrocities such as 9/11 or the murder of Jamal Khashoggi were "tenuous at best."

"The hardest thing for me the last three or four weeks is the negative fallout and being linked to comments, where all you're trying to do is say the right things and do the right thing for a golf organisation that are giving us a phenomenal opportunity," McDowell said.

"All the tenuous links to the things that these guys have allegedly done when we know that the links are, like I say, tenuous at best. It doesn't mean everyone in Saudi Arabia is a bad person."

Calling out double standards, he added: "Joe Biden, he's going to jump on a plane and sit down with MBS (Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia) in two weeks' time because he needs his oil. But golfers, we're the worst people in the world. How are we the worst people in the world?"

Referring to his press conference at the Centurion Club, he went on: "It's been very difficult, especially, to see my name linked to the type of things that people have said. It's hurtful. I get it. It's people's opinions. It's not like I didn't expect it, you know.

"But I think I'm a reasonably smart person who tries to say smart things and the right things, but there's an inevitability to all this where you end up in a hole because there is no right answer. There is no right answer to a lot of the questions you're being asked."

For now, he's resigned to a life in golfing exile — "I've made my peace with it" — and admits he understands why he wouldn't be allowed back as a LIV player.

"For sure," he said. "That's the whole have-your-cake-and-eat-it situation. If I'm never allowed to play another golf tournament on The European Tour, will I be surprised? No. I will be disappointed, but I won't be surprised. It is difficult because this is such a competitive threat to the biggest tours in the world, the PGA TOUR and the European Tour.

"They obviously don't believe in their product well enough to be able to give the players the choice because they feel like if they do give the players the choice, they are going to lose 48 of the best players in the world straightaway."

Take that Monahan and Pelley.

As for his legacy, he admits it's been damaged, but he hopes not irrevocably.

"In the short term, it's tainted because the narrative is so negative," he said. "Eventually, that narrative will have to change. How many top players are going to have to play in this thing and create a product to where you guys will start talking about golf?

"I get it. The amount of shit that's been written about me the last six weeks, it's something I have never had to deal with in my golfing career before.

"Of course, it hurts my feelings. Like I said, I wish I had kept my mouth shut in London. But I'm just up there trying to do my job for an organisation, the LIV Golf organisation, that are trying to sell a story. They are trying to change the narrative to what it is to the narrative that we want to take, which is this is about golf and it's about a new product for the fans.

"But I mean, we're so focused on, you know, the negativity surrounding the Saudi Arabian regime."

As for being called out by DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, without being named, for not reneging on his written promise to play the Horizon Irish Open, he accused Pelley's deputy Guy Kinnings of leaking their private conversation on the matter to the media, something the DP World Tour vehemently denies.

"I felt hurt by it, obviously, but I understood it as well and I had already had the conversation with The European Tour about that situation," he said.

"So the situation was for me to play the Saudi International earlier this year, which was a European Tour, which I won in 2020 and therefore then had a three-year deal to go back and play in that tournament. I then had to beg them to let me go play in that tournament, and they made me commit the Irish Open.

"Whoa, commit to the Irish Open? God, that's an amazing concept; I've played for the last 20 years. But then obviously things changed and the LIV schedule started to come out, and obviously the second event is against the Irish Open.

"So I called them and I said, hey, guys, I'm going to have a problem here because I either have to be all-in and play all LIV events. I can't dip my toe in; I don't have that ability. Therefore, the Irish Open is going to be an issue for me, and I'd like the ability to be able to make that up to you in some way, shape or form because I might not be able to do this.

"So that was the conversation that we had. That conversation subsequently got leaked to the press like three hours later throwing me under the bus saying I was having doubts about going to LIV. So my confidential phone call with The European Tour was then leaked to the press. That was with Guy Kinnings…"

He added: "Listen, I'd love to be back at the Irish Open next year and like I say, I can only apologise to the Irish golf fans that I wasn't there last week. And like I say, unfortunately I had pretty good reasons for it regards what I have to commit to with the LIV Tour. I have to be all-in with those events. I can't just dip my toe in. I don't have that ability. I don't have a good enough World Ranking to be able to dip my toe in."

Asked if he'd sold his soul to the devil, he pointed to all the other double standards we have in our daily lives.

"I've played golf all over the world for, you know, countries that if you dug deep enough, you might think, what am I doing playing golf here," he said. "You could have that conversation so many ways and so many times over the last 20 years…. Listen, it doesn't make me proud of myself every day."

As for his reasons for taking the money, he admitted that struggling to compete and battling injuries he "lost my spark a little bit."

He doesn't know where it will all end, but as he looked around at the world's top players and heavy hitters in the world of golf and business, he wondered if the host this week might be the only man capable of sitting everyone down and reaching a compromise.

"Maybe JP will sit them all down tonight and sort them out," he said. "Listen, there might not be an event in the world again for the next four or five years that looks like this. So God bless him."