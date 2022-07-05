Leona Maguire: Competing in the same event as Tiger Woods a dream

Sixteen years ago at the K Club, an 11-year-old Leona Maguire was successful in her request for a picture with Tiger Woods.

Fast forward to shortly after 2.30pm yesterday afternoon, and Maguire - making history as the first-ever female professional to receive an invite to the JP McManus Pro-Am - is following the 15-time major winner to the first tee box at Adare Manor.

Maguire, when she wasn’t honing her own skills on the fairways and greens around Slieve Russell, spent much of her youth standing on the spectator side of the rope at various Irish Opens and the aforementioned 2006 Ryder Cup in Kildare.

Back home on Irish soil this week, it’s a nice change to find herself on the same side of the tape as the pros she grew up watching. And as for a second picture with Tiger, 16 years on, she wouldn’t say no to that.

Maguire’s start time yesterday saw her sandwiched between Woods and Rory McIlroy, the 27-year-old greeted to a rousing reception - and the odd ‘Up Cavan’ roar - as she walked down to a thronged first tee.

A dream, really.

“This is the thing you would have dreamed about when you were a little kid - being at an event like this. I've been outside the ropes with dad at Irish Opens and Ryder Cups and stuff like that, so nice that we have kind of come full circle and I am inside the ropes this week,” said the Cavan lady.

“I didn't think you'd ever say that, that I’d be competing in the same event as Tiger Woods, so that is something I will always have. He probably won't be playing too many more events, so it will be a cool memory to have.

"My brother Odhran is here, Lisa (sister) is here on the bag this week. Just a special memory for all the family, really.

“There are supposed to be 35,000-40,000 people in the gates. We don't normally get that at an LPGA event. To get that at home and have people cheering you on is really special.”

At the time of our conversation, Maguire hadn’t yet crossed paths with Woods. And while hopeful of running into the Pro-Am’s main attraction, she wasn’t intending on hitting long into his group ahead of hers as a means of buying herself a hello.

“I saw Tiger at the Ryder Cup in 2006, got my picture taken. We'll see if we can maybe replicate that this week.”

As well as being fully cognisant of the company she’s keeping in Adare, Maguire is equally tuned in to the fact that she is the lone woman in the line-up of 50 professional golfers.

“I am fortunate that I am here, obviously. There was none the last time, so every year there is progress. There are a few really good ladies playing.

"I was fortunate enough to play with Maeve [Danaher] on Saturday, so you never know, there might be a few ladies on the amateur teams that are up near the top of the leaderboard. The more ladies, the better.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be the only lady here. Nice to be mingling among the best players in the world. You never know what nuggets you might pick up.”