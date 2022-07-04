'We're like horses trying to break down the stable door' - JP McManus Pro-AM qualifiers itching for first tee

"We're like horses trying to break down the stable door," laughed Pat Lee as he prepared for his opening drive at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor resort Monday.

The anticipation was understandable and shared amongst the four teams of qualifiers who have emerged from the hundreds of hopefuls to tee it up Monday and Tuesday with the world's greatest golfers.

A journey that started back in 2018, qualifying for the JP McManus Pro-Am has been a long process, but one that has the sweetest of rewards.

Fifty-nine teams, representing charitable organisations, competed in the recent Grand Qualifier on the Tom Fazio-redesigned track at Adare Manor, having advanced through the pre-qualifying rounds, which were held in 2018 and 2019 on various courses across Munster and elsewhere.

Now, four of the starting 59 Grand Qualifier teams have secured their spot at the mammoth event.

Paul Knight Jnr, Joe McGrath and John Doyle will represent the Munster Heart Foundation, Pat Toomey, Morgan Whelan and Ciaran Keating qualified representing Aisling Annacotty AFC, Saoirse Addiction Treatment Centre's team consists of Barry Leddin, Eoin Hanrahan and Sean Carey, while St Gabriel’s School and Centre's John Flynn, Kevin Hickey and Pat Lee tee off in Adare today.

Qualifier John Doyle told the Irish Examiner of the excitement that had been building ahead of the Pro-Am.

"What's really special is that everywhere you go, people are stopping you and asking you, 'are you proud? are you really looking forward to it?'

"It really drives it home how important it is, so many people that you know, locally, will be there following you. Hopefully we (the qualifiers) can do justice to and make our own golf clubs proud.

"We want to represent the best in golf for JP and Noreen McManus as well because this is a huge occasion in Irish sport."

Doyle delved into the prospect of playing alongside one of the best to ever do it - the crowd following, the honour of it, and at the end of the day, trying to play some decent golf.

"I suppose Tiger Woods will have 50 percent of the 36,000 people following him the whole way through. We are playing with John Murphy from Kinsale, a real talent, so it's a magnificent honour, but you have the added pressure of the big crowds. It would just be about focusing on your own golf and forgetting about the crowd that is watching."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Doyle said he was hoping to play with one pro-golfer from each side of the Atlantic. He's got his wish. The Munster Heart Foundation team are paired with America's Xander Schauffele - a winner on the PGA Tour last week - in Tuesday's second round.

Each of the teams have had the luxury of getting a practice round or two in on the course, as well as getting fitted for new clubs and gear - all the works.

The aforementioned Pat Lee has seen it all before, having played at the event a number of times as a guest, but this time, having come through the qualifiers, it's even more special.

"I really can't wait," Lee said. "And that's not just me, speaking to the other guys who are getting the chance, they can't wait either. We are like horses trying to break down the stable door. I've been lucky to have played in all of the Pro-Am tournaments to date, but this time I qualified on my own which I am delighted to have done."

Playing beside the likes of Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry on previous occasions, Lee spoke on how the professionals tend to handle themselves around their amateur counterparts.

"They are competitive, but in a more relaxed fashion than, I'd say, they would be normally. They're happy to interact with all the patrons and supporters of the tournament."

Another qualifier, Barry Leddin will play in the Pro-Am for the second time, having qualified for the tournament back in 2010, an honor he hasn't forgotten about in a hurry.

"I played with Henrik Stenson and Jean van de Velde the first time, it was an absolutely incredible experience."

This time he will play with Patrick Cantlay in round one and Rafa Cabrera-Bello on Tuesday.

The qualifying format has changed in the time since, with Leddin's amateur playing partners unknown to him this time around, and for the man representing Saoirse Addiction centre, it added something extra to the qualifying process.

"Back in 2010, we had our own teams, whereas this time, you were playing with two others guys that you may not know. So I got put with Sean Carey and Eoin Hanrahan, and in the end, we didn't throw in the towel, [and got through].

"It's been a long wait from 2019 to 2022, but the three of us gelled well at the Grand Qualifier and we're very lucky to get the chance to play this week."