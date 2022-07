The stars are out to play: First round details for the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor

THE stars come out to play at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor on Monday - and there will be a few well-known golfers knocking it around for charity too!

Organisers have unveiled Monday's time-sheet and it is creaking under the weight of the sport's biggest names and their celebrity partners for the day in Limerick. Ten of the world's eleven top golfers are lined up to help the causes that will benefit from the two-day spectacular - and their generosity will be returned in kind with a pampered couple of days at the stunning McManus-owned estate.