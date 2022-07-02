Irish Open Update: Lowry birdie blitz not quite enough 

Shane Lowry had played down his chances of launching a crack at this year’s Horizon Irish Open title after a late surge over the cut line on Friday, but he was on track to put his name in the pot for over half of Saturday’s third round.

Four-under par for his first ten holes, and on the back of four straight birdies to finish Friday’s round, Lowry was up to minus-seven for the tournament at that point, just four shots off the tournament leader, Jorge Campillo of Spain, and with eight holes still to play.