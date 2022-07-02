Irish Open Update: Lowry birdie blitz not quite enough 

Lowry was up to minus-seven for the tournament at one point, just four shots off the tournament leader
ON THE CHARGE: Shane Lowry of Ireland walks off the 18th green during day three of the Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 12:31
Brendan O'Brien

Shane Lowry had played down his chances of launching a crack at this year’s Horizon Irish Open title after a late surge over the cut line on Friday, but he was on track to put his name in the pot for over half of Saturday’s third round.

Four-under par for his first ten holes, and on the back of four straight birdies to finish Friday’s round, Lowry was up to minus-seven for the tournament at that point, just four shots off the tournament leader, Jorge Campillo of Spain, and with eight holes still to play.

That was where the momentum stalled with five successive pars followed by a first bogey, at the par-four 16th. A fifth birdie - and a fourth at a par-five - was followed on 17 for a four-under 68 that leaves him on seven-under through three rounds.

Lowry had joked that even a 63 probably wouldn’t have been enough to put him in with a serious shot at a second Irish Open title but there was the scope for decent scoring at the Kilkenny venue after a tougher second day.

Antoine Rozner of France has posted the best of the morning so far with a seven-under 65 to push up to ten-under and just one off the lead. And that despite a costly 75 in round two.

Campillo and the rest of the overnight leaders get their day underway either side of one o’clock. Among them is Waterford's Seamus Power who sat three shots off the front-runner at the start of play on the back of successive 68s.

