Lowry backs Harrington to build on US Senior Open victory at Mount Juliet and beyond 

Shane Lowry was catching 40 winks while 50-year old Padraig Harrington claimed his US Senior Open title at Saucon Valley on Sunday night.

Harrington, a three-time major champion on the regular tour, held a comfortable lead down the back nine but ended up having to hole some clutch putts to hold off a charge from Steve Stricker in Pennsylvania.

“I fell asleep,” said Lowry. “I fell asleep, yeah. When I woke up, (Lowry’s wife) Wendy said he won. I was like, ‘oh, great’, and I thought he won easy. Then I checked his scorecard the following day and realised it wasn't as easy as I thought it was going to be.

“But, yeah, it was great. I was like, ‘you're hardly coming out as No. 4 now, are you, what's the story?’ No, it's great for him and it's great for him to come back here the week after with us. And, yeah, I told him it was about time he did that out there.”

Lowry and Harrington are both home this week for the Horizon Irish Open which starts in Kilkenny on Thursday and the Offaly man believes his old Ryder Cup captain can kick on from here and mix it with some of the younger guys too.

The win last week was the Dubliner’s first since claiming the Portugal Masters in 2016 and if he can continue to drive as well while improving again on a putting game that has been an issue in recent times then he has the experience and the class to do damage.

Harrington spoke of being stressed on Tuesday as a result of the win, the celebrations, the flight home and the quick turnaround for this week’s endeavours in Mount Juliet but if this week is a stretch then he should be better set come the Open at St Andrews next month.

“Well, look, does he think he can compete this week and does he think he can compete at St Andrews? Absolutely. That will just give him confidence. If he goes and plays in the seniors and starts winning a few tournaments, he will come back to the majors that he's in with confidence.

“And, yeah, we'll see how that goes. But winning tournaments, I don't care at what level, it will give you confidence going forward.”

Lowry hasn’t won any tournaments so far this year but he has posted three top-three finishes, one of them coming at the Masters in Augusta, and he is the highest-ranked player on the world ladder in action here this week.

The 2019 Open champion doesn’t necessarily feel the need to break that duck.

“No, I don't think I need anything, to be honest. Obviously, I'd love to win here, absolutely, like why not? If you've ever been picky, you'd love to play four really good rounds, give yourself a chance. If you win, you win. If you don't, you have confidence going into St Andrews.

“For me, it's obviously about doing really well in this tournament and trying to keep my confidence levels high and keep my good golf going and keep hitting the ball solid. We're probably going to get some tricky conditions at some stage this week.

“So, yeah, I don't need anything. Look, obviously, I've been knocking on the door this year, and I feel like it's not far away. If it's not this week, I do hope it's at St Andrews.”