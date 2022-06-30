Irish Open Diary: No plans to co-sanction Irish Open with PGA Tour

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has confirmed that there are no plans to co-sanction the Horizon Irish Open and that the tournament will not be moving from its current slot in the schedule for the foreseeable future.

The arrival onto the landscape of LIV Golf has seen the DP and PGA tours strengthen their strategic alliance and among the recent responses was the decision to co-sanction three events, next week’s Scottish Open among them.

These tournaments will therefore carry points for both the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and for the DP World Tour rankings and the Irish Open’s chances of attracting the biggest stars is further hampered by it’s placement two weeks out from the Open.

“People are asking the question, ‘will it be co-sanctioned, when will it be co-sanctioned?’ and that's not currently the plan at this particular time,” said Pelley who held a meeting with the tour’s players on Tuesday evening detailing plans for the coming years.

Pelley added that the tour’s growing relationship with the PGA, evident in the latter bumping their stake in the global tour’s media and commercial arm from 15% to 40%, will result in the American body ‘encouraging’ players to travel to Europe for what he terms ‘key’ national opens.

The Irish Open, he added, is among them.

The two ‘traditional’ tours have this week unveiled a new 13-year joint partnership, building on the embrace first made in November 2020, and it will see the DP guarantee growth in annual prize funds to its members for the next five years.

It will also see the top ten players in the end-of-season DP rankings who are not already exempt receive PGA Tour cards for the following season, a boost which has also led to the suggestion that the DP is operating as what is effectively a feeder to its bigger brother.

“I would emphatically disagree with ever being called a feeder tour. A feeder tour for me is something that, you are on the tour, but the only purpose is to get to the next level and that is the Challenge Tour.

“Your only aspiration is to get to the next level, which is the DP World Tour. The Korn Ferry is a feeder tour. Its desire is to get to the PGA Tour. That’s not what we are. This is one component of our business.”

***

The stars came out yesterday to kick-off a five day Irish Open festival. Among those teeing off were former soccer internationals Robbie Keane and John O'Shea, ex-Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé, retired rugby star Rob Kearney, horse racing trainer Johnny Murtagh and snooker player Ken Doherty.

“It’s a family event and for anyone who is not a golfer, seeing the celebrities in the Pro-Am is as big a deal as the tournament," says Mount Juliet director of golf Matt Sandercock.

“They add to the buzz and for the young lads and girls growing up in these parts, they are as big a draw as Rory McIlroy. My young lad, if he sees TJ Reid, he’s probably more excited than if he sees Rory and he’s probably up there with Tiger Woods in his eyes.”

***

The Irish Open isn't the only event this week coping with a slightly underwhelming field. Ahead of this week's John Deere Classic United States' Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson urged fans to watch for next generation of star players.

World number 58 Webb Simpson is the top-ranked player at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, while the Irish Open has five of the top 50.

In comparison, the second LIV Golf event in Oregon can boast eight top-50 players with the likes of former major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka having joined the Saudi-backed circuit.

Johnson said he understands the demands of a congested schedule.

"There's a lot on the horizon with obviously The Open Championship and then you throw in the FedEx Cup play-offs and then the Presidents Cup and that sort of thing.

"Time off is needed. That's the simple way of putting that.

"What would I say to the fans? (It) is the next guys that are playing on some of these cup teams are probably in the field right now. That's what I would say. Whether they're young pros or even some veteran guys that have been there before.

"I think we'll see some guys surface and make headlines in major championships and on teams. I mean it just happens. I think if you were to ask the golfing public out there that is somewhat golf literate, two and a half years ago did they really know who Scottie Scheffler was?

"I mean we picked him at the Ryder Cup last year. I don't think we have to question who he is now.

"So that would be my response. There's a number of Scottie Schefflers out there and my guess is there could be a few in the field."

***

Shane Lowry was catching 40 winks while 50-year old Padraig Harrington claimed his US Senior Open title at Saucon Valley on Sunday night.

Harrington, a three-time major champion on the regular tour, held a comfortable lead down the back nine but ended up having to hole some clutch putts to hold off a charge from Steve Stricker in Pennsylvania.

“I fell asleep,” said Lowry. “I fell asleep, yeah. When I woke up, (Lowry’s wife) Wendy said he won. I was like, ‘oh, great’, and I thought he won easy. Then I checked his scorecard the following day and realised it wasn't as easy as I thought it was going to be.

“But, yeah, it was great. I was like, ‘you're hardly coming out as No. 4 now, are you, what's the story?’ No, it's great for him and it's great for him to come back here the week after with us. And, yeah, I told him it was about time he did that out there.”