Alex Fitzpatrick hoping to make a name for himself after brother Matt's major heroics

Alex Fitzpatrick is no clone of his brother Matt.

The younger of the two Sheffield boys is more outgoing and less organised. His strengths as a player rest on his long irons and short game while the sibling has built his career on grade-A driving and some world-class putting.

“If we were one player, we would be pretty good as well,” says the 23-year old.

The other difference, of course, is that one of them is the recently-installed US Open champion and the other is a Wake Forest college graduate who is in Kilkenny this week to play his first tournament as a professional.

In that, there is some symmetry.

It was at this event, at Carton House, in 2013 when a stick-thin Matt made his bow in the paid ranks with a top-30 finish and Alex’s hopes of making a mark of some stripe won’t be hurt by his friendship with local boy and college teammate Mark Power.

In Ireland courtesy of a sponsor’s invite, he has PGA Tour Canada status thanks to a world amateur ranking of sixth and the plan is to mix some events there with the odd DP World Tour and PGA Tour stop before hitting the Korn Ferry Q-School towards the end of the year.

His surname won’t hurt with the invites.

“Obviously it's funny, following in your brother's footsteps, but sometimes that isn't a bad thing, especially the route that he's gone. Hopefully it might open a few doors, but if it doesn't, I still have to play good golf and if I don't play good golf, then doors will be shut.”

His brother followed that very path but the landscape has changed utterly in the few short years since the now-27-year began his journey with the arrival of LIV golf offering the most recent vintage of college graduates a very different choice.

Reports have it that half-a-dozen of the 2022 class were approached by Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed tour with the promise of riches beyond what used to be the wildest of dreams for even the most talented of rookies.

Pierceson Coody, the University of Texas alumnus who won on the Korn Ferry just last week, had what his father described as a “multi-million dollar” deal waved in front of his face but turned it down to stick with the tried and trusted.

Fitzpatrick, who was among the front-runners onto the 18th green at Brookline two weekends ago when Matt claimed the title with a stroke to spare on Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, was wooed with similar temptations.

“They did. It was a long discussion with my family about what the best scenario is and we all came to the same conclusion, which was sort of, why do you play golf?

“That, to me, was hopefully winning trophies and building yourself a legacy and I felt like the best place to do that was starting on the PGA Tour.

“Obviously you want to win majors and win PGA Tour events and that's hopefully where I see myself going. That was the final conclusion we came to.”