Haotong Li hits the right note in Munich play-off win

An emotional Li Haotong completed a wire-to-wire victory at the BMW International Open but it required a 50-foot birdie putt at the first play-off hole to secure his first win in more than four years.

The 26-year-old, who missed 14 cuts last year, had led through all three days in Munich and was five strokes ahead after five holes of his final round but he needed birdies at the 16th and 17th to take a one-shot advantage over Thomas Pieters down the last.

When the Belgian birdied and Li's 11-footer to win lipped out the pair headed back down the par-five 18th, where the Chinese twice flirted with the water on his way to the back of the green at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

But he then thinned his chip way past the flag only to then hole the monster birdie putt back up the hill and when Pieters' seven-foot attempt to extend the play-off slid past Li collapsed to the floor in tears.

"I don't have the words to describe it now," Li, who admitted he was ready to quit the sport after slipping to 542nd in the world last year, told Sky Sports.

"As soon as I chipped the ball I thought 'I just gave another chance away. I just can't believe it can happen to me again'.

"Ten months ago I literally decided to quit but I'm somehow where I am now. Golf is f***ing hard. I had no idea I could win this play-off."

Three birdies in five holes had put Li in a commanding position but he picked up only more more shot in his next 10 holes as four bogeys brought the chasing pack - and particular playing partner Pieters - into play.

The former Ryder Cup player had two birdies and two bogeys in his first six holes but then carded five more birdies, including a crucial one at the last to get level with Li at 22 under.

Both finished two clear of New Zealander Ryan Fox, who was in the mix up until he failed to birdie any of his last three holes.

Niall Kearney completed a positive week with a three-under 69 to finish in a tie for 15th at 13-under overall.

McGee finishes second on Challenge Tour

Ruaidhri McGee hits his drive on the first hole during the final round of the Blot Open de Bretagne in Pleneuf-Val Andre, France. McGee finished second in the event to Alfie Plant of England. Picture: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Meanwhile, on the Challenge Tour, Ruaidhri McGee just came up short in his bid for victory as Alfie Plant secured his second European Challenge Tour title on French soil at the Blot Open de Bretagne.

The Englishman posted a two under par round of 68 to finish on 11 under par, one-shot clear of Irishman McGee who secured his best Challenge Tour finish since 2015 at Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André.

Plant started the final round in pole position alongside McGee, however two bogeys in his opening four holes saw him drop down the leaderboard, before recovering brilliantly with five birdies to regain his position at the summit.

McGee decided to take a break from competitive golf after the Covid-19 pandemic and made his first appearance on the European Challenge Tour for almost two years at the Empordà Challenge earlier this month, where he recorded a top 20 finish.

The 31-year-old recently moved to Florida in the US. McGee now sits at 27th on the Race to Mallorca rankings. The top 20 players at the end of the season all earn promotion to the DP World Tour.