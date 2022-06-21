Brooks Koepka set to become the latest player to join LIV Tour

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka looks set to become the latest high profile golfer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway tour. Sky Sports News are reporting that the 32-year-old will play in the second event of the tour in Portland next week.

Koepka was asked about defecting prior to last week's US Open and gave a tetchy response. He said: "I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations.