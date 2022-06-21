Brooks Koepka set to become the latest player to join LIV Tour

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka looks set to become the latest high profile golfer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway tour. Sky Sports News are reporting that the 32-year-old will play in the second event of the tour in Portland next week.
Koepka was asked about defecting prior to last week's US Open and gave a tetchy response. He said: "I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations.
"I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks."
But the 32-year-old is set to become the latest big-name to join the controversial series, following Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, as well as Ireland's Graeme McDowell.
Koepka has removed all references to the PGA Tour from his Twitter bio.
The breakaway tour has attracted much controversy since its inception.
Players have been repeatedly grilled in press conferences about Saudi Arabia's human rights record and whether they are competing in the league solely for monetary reasons.
The total prize fund across the initial eight LIV events is £200m, with Charl Schwartzel scooping £3.86m when he won the inaugural 54-hole competition at Centurion Club.