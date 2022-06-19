McIlroy failing to raise challenge as Fitzpatrick, Scheffler and Zalatoris battle for US Open title

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts – Rory McIlroy couldn’t get out of his own way on Sunday, failing to bring the magic he had last week in Canada’s national Open to his bid to win a second U.S. Open.

While Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler jostle for the trophy at The Country Club, McIlroy isn't mustering a charge. He buried a 26-footer for birdie on the first, a 22-footer for another on the fourth and a 17-footer for a third on the par-3 sixth. But each time he took a step up he took a subsequent step back, with bogeys at 3, 5 and 7.

A dispiriting par after a poor layup on the par-5 eighth meant he played the three easiest holes on the front side in 2-over. By the time he bogeyed the 108-yard par-3 11th, he was already playing for nothing better than a third consecutive top-10 major finish.

Séamus Power found his groove a little too late, but his back-nine run hoisted him toward a second consecutive strong major finish Power made birdie on the first to climb to even par and into the top 10, but that’s as close as he got. Bogeys at 3, 9 and 10 dropped him to 2-over and out of the top 20 before making birdies on 12 and 13 to climb back into the top 15.

The run McIlroy had hoped to make has instead been made by fellow major champions Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa. Matsuyama shot the low round of the week on Sunday, a 65 that set the clubhouse mark at 3-under par 277, just ahead of Morikawa’s 2-under total after his second 66 of the week.

The signature third hole, which snakes through fescue-shrouded puddingstone outcroppings hasn't gone to plan for McIlroy. The 499-yard par 4 has played sixth hardest on the week in a stroke average of 4.29, but McIlroy averaged a full bogey on it making double, bogey and bogey on it the last three days.

When he walked off with another 5 there on Sunday after short-siding himself in the rough left of the green, the four strokes he’d yielded to par on that hole stood between himself and the outright lead at the moment.

His most egregious mistake came at the drivable fifth hole, which played second easiest all week. McIlroy tried to drive it again and pulled it well left and wedged it back off the front of the green. His putt from 50 feet uphill on the fairway never had a chance, misses the hole a few feet wide right and 15-feet long. He missed the par save to slip back to 1-under, moments before Scottie Scheffler drained his third birdie of the morning a hole behind him to take the lead at 5-under.