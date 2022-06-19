Defiant McIlroy feels Brookline's bite but stems bleeding to stay in Sunday hunt

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts – Like many of the leaders on Saturday, Rory McIlroy faltered but he did not fall out of the U.S. Open.

McIlroy felt the brunt of The Country Club’s bite as temperatures dropped and wind picked up, shooting a 3-over 73 to slip to 1-under overall – tied for seventh but just three shots back of co-leaders Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy dropped three shots in the first six holes but played the last 12 holes in level par with a handful of huge par saves to get in the clubhouse still under par.

“It was one of the toughest days on a golf course I've had in a long time,” McIlroy said. “I just needed to grind it out, and I did on the back nine. You know, to play that back nine at even par today was a really good effort, I thought.

“Just kept myself in the tournament. That's all I was trying to do. Just keep hanging around. I felt like I did well to get it in under par for the tournament at the end of the day."

As he did on Friday, McIlroy put himself on his back foot early. All of the elements that were working so well for him stopped working as well as the course turned brutal.

After scrambling for par from a drive that nearly went into the merchandise tent on the first, his scrambling luck got away from him as the wind affected his putting in ways that put him into two minds trying to figure it out.

He hit it over the par-2 second and failed to get up and down. He came up short on the par-4 third and failed to get up and down. He missed the par-3 sixth and failed to get up and down. His approach on the uphill par-5 eighth fail to hold the front of the green and rolled 60 yards back down the fairway and he failed to get up and down for birdie.

McIlroy played the front side in 3-over to slip to 1-under overall and at the time was five shots off the lead.

“It wasn't the greatest of starts, but sort of steadied the ship a little bit and happy to get it in a few lower than it could have been,” he said.

He finally drained a 12-footer for birdie on the short 11th to get his putter working again as it had in the first two rounds, but gave the stroke right back at 12 when he once again failed to get up and down after missing the green. He failed to capitalize on the par-5 14th when his layup found the rough and he settled for par. Good par saving putts from 13, 9 and 12 feet on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 and a sand save on No. 16 kept him in the red.

A sweeping hook around a tree after taking generous line-of-sight relief on the last hole gave him a chance from 20 feet but his birdie slid by and left him with a 73 and tied for seventh at 1-under, three behind Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick chasing maiden major wins. But he still has three major champions between him and the top with defending champion Jon Rahm at 3-under and Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler at 2-under among the top four.

Tough going out there: Rory McIlroyreacts after missing a putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

“I holed some really good putts for pars coming in,” he said. “Thirteen, 15, great up-and-down on 16, good putt on 17. Then was really fortunate at the last to get that drop from the grandstand and be able to hit it on the green from there.”

That McIlroy halted the early bleeding and kept himself in the mix was testament to his patience on a day that tested it.

“I think more about how I held it together,” he said. “I think it was sort of like a tale of two sides. I left some out there on the front nine, but I held it together on the back, and I think at the end of the day it evened out. I felt like a couple of bad breaks on the front nine, but then I got a really good break on 18.

“It all evened out at the end of the day, but I'm sort of going home thinking that I held this round together when it could have got away from me quickly.”

Once he accounted for the wind, the putter once again held McIlroy’s hopes together when in recent years, circumstances and conditions like Saturday wouldn’t have ended so well.

“I'm a better putter, so that helps,” he said. “You know, whenever you're giving yourself these 10-, 12-footers for par all the time and you're stepping up and making them, that's huge. It's not as if I haven't been able to play good golf in bad conditions before, but I think in situations like this and like yesterday where the run could have got away from me, I just dig in there a little bit more. I guess I'm always trying to look for the positives.”

Being only three shots behind on a course that can potentially bite anyone at any time, McIlroy feels good about his chances.

“I know guys aren't going to go out there and shoot the lights out,” he said. “I mean, 67 from Will out there today is unbelievable. Such a good score. 68 from Fitz as well. I think depending on the conditions tomorrow, that's what it's going to take. From me it's going to take something like that to get the job done, but as we've seen today, things can change so quickly.

“I certainly thought I was going to be a few shots further back than I was at the end of the day, but Jon (Rahm) struggled there coming in. Even though it was such a tough day and feel like I battled well and whatever, to still only be three back going into tomorrow I feel is a good thing for me.”