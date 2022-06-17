Bluebloods join no-names at top of leaderboard as Brookline begins to bare its teeth

BROOKLINE, Mass. – A few more bluebloods started mingling with the no-names on the U.S. Open leaderboard at The Country Club on Friday.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 9 Sam Burns – housemates this week in Boston – as well as two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, shot 3-under 67s on Friday morning to push their way into a leaderboard that had been largely filled with relative rank-and-file players after the opening round. After the afternoon wore on, players like Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion playing his last 11 holes in 5-under (including an eagle on 14) to reach 3-under 137, tied in the clubhouse with Nick Hardy, who as of Friday afternoon was the only player in the field to post consecutive rounds under par.

“If a few more putts would have fallen in versus around the edge, it would have been a really special day, but 3-under was a good score for me, especially being 2-over through six,” Scheffler said.

Burns, who beat his fellow Texan in a playoff last month at Colonial for his third PGA Tour victory in a year, made six birdies Friday to offset three bogeys get to 2-under overall and tied with England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and first-round leader Adam Hadwin of Canada after the morning wave finished.

“I am a little upset he's beat me by one,” Burns said of Scheffler. “But yeah, it's cool to see him playing well. Obviously, he's had a fantastic year, and it's kind of motivated me to try to play a little bit better and try to keep up with him.”

MJ Daffue of South Africa, making his major debut, surged three shots clear of the field at 6-under after going out on the front in 32, but he came home in 40 including a double bogey at the 18th to shoot 72 and sit 1-under overall. When the late-early half of the field was finished, those were the only six players under par among the top 20 when the afternoon wave commenced.

“Back nine was disappointing; did the simple things really bad,” said Daffue (pronounced Duffy), who is so little known that Dustin Johnson referred to him as “that guy who was leading earlier”. “

You know, if you'd told me before yesterday I would be 1-under par in the top 15 after finishing my round today, I would have said yes. So taking everything out of the equation, just being happy where I am and still in it with two really good rounds.”

Koepka’s 67 got him to even par at the midpoint while Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Patrick Reed lurked at 1-over through 36 holes along with Waterford’s Séamus Power.

“I feel like I've been playing a lot better than maybe the results,” Koepka said. “I'm happy where I'm at this week … maybe a little bit disappointed where I'm at just because of how poorly my iron play is, and usually that's the best part of my game, and it's just not even close to even average. Hopefully for the weekend I'll be right there.”

Rory McIlroy – who was tied for a share of the lead when he teed off at 3-under after his opening 67 – nearly erased all of his positive gains on Thursday at the third hole when his approach shot sailed right into some of the thickest fescue on the golf course adjacent the green. Two whacks didn’t advance the ball more than a few feet, but his third hack dislodged his ball and he made the ensuing 25-foot putt to save double bogey. A birdie at the par-5 eighth helped him make the turn at 2-under.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, came and went without much of a fuss as the 52-year-old’s increasingly futile quest to complete his career grand slam in an event he’s finished runner-up a record six times again failed. He followed his opening 78 with a Friday 73 to finish 11-over and near the tail end of the field.

“I thought I was more prepared than I was,” Mickelson said before leaving in his courtesy car to go home and prepare for his next LIV Golf series start in two weeks in Portland, Oregon, the week before he plays in the Open Championship at St. Andrews. “The U.S. Open is the ultimate test. And you don’t really know where your game is until you get tested, and I thought I was little bit closer than I was.”

Mickelson, who has sparred with the USGA playing in 30 U.S. Opens over the years, had nothing controversial to say about the course or the setup.

“It was spectacular to come back to such a historic course, and I thought the setup was remarkable,” he said. “Just really showcased what a special place this is.”

Shane Lowry shot a pair of 72s and felt confident he’d make his 13th consecutive major cut when he left the course at 4-over 144. But he would need significant help from the field in the afternoon to reach the top 60 and ties needed to play the weekend. His caused was not helped when a brief afternoon storm deposited a little rain to soften the course and helped lay down the winds that played havoc with players in the morning.