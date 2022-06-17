'It's a mental thing': Lowry labours with his putter again as Power stays steady to make cut 

BROOKLINE, Mass. – If there’s a lesson learned from recent major experiences, it’s that the margins are small between success and failure on the weekend. Just getting there is what Séamus Power and Shane Lowry wanted in difficult U.S. Open conditions on Friday.

Power’s second-round 70 was buoyed by his putter while Lowry battled his short stick most of the day to shoot a second-straight 72 at The Country Club. Power finished his second round only four shots off the lead at 1-over 141 while Lowry felt pretty confident that his 4-over 144 would be good enough to make the weekend for the 13th consecutive time in a major.

“The scoring is so bunched it’s amazing, so hopefully this is in a decent spot going into tomorrow,” said Power, making another cut his third consecutive major championship debut in 2022. “You do have to putt well. Definitely, I wasn’t playing my best out there. There were a couple of spots I couldn’t get up and down, that kind of thing. I made a couple of nice ones from distance, which is just huge, you feel like double bonus when the course is playing hard and just able to keep me in there. Hopefully I figure something out on the range in the afternoon and hopefully (putter) stays hot for the weekend.”

While Power made putts of 41, 16, 10, 24 and 15 feet during the round, Lowry fought with his putting confidence even after rolling a 36-footer in for birdie on his first hole of the day at No. 10. He three-putted 15, 2 and 6 totalling 32 putts on consecutive days.

“I'm in for the weekend, I'm sure,” Lowry said even as he sat T79 after signing his scorecard. “If I can somehow find something on the greens, I can get back maybe to par or better for the tournament over the weekend, that could be a good week. Tee to green, my game was pretty flawless today so I'm a little bit disappointed with my score this week.

“It's putting more so than anything else. If I had putted anything similar to what I have been doing of late I am pretty sure I've been near the top of the leaderboard.”

Lowry planned to take a break while storms rolled through the Boston area to watch Offaly play in a minor All Ireland semifinal before returning to the course to work an hour on his putting with his coaches Stephen Sweeney and Neil Manchip.

“I feel really bad on the greens at the minute; it's a mental thing for me,” he said. “I putted average last week but I've been putting lovely for the guts of a year now but you can't judge at all on a week or a couple of days. … I’ll try and find something with Stephen and Neil and hopefully I can turn it around at the weekend.” Any hopes Lowry had of extending what stands as the longest active streak of major championship cuts in golf seemed in serious jeopardy after bogeys on 12, 15, 16 and 2 had him at 5-over par and barely in the top 100. And nice birdie on the drivable par-4 fifth was immediately offset by this third three-putt of the day on the sixth.

“When I got to 5-over after (my 11th) for the tournament, I wasn't very hopeful from there and I was thinking about the 9:30 home from Boston tonight,” Lowry said. “But I hung in there and I knew I'd have a chance on 5 and a chance on 8 and I birdied those two holes. I three-putted 6 but it was very tough two-putt to be fair. I'm happy I'm in for the weekend. It shows a bit of character about myself.” Power took lessons from his first career top-10 in a major at the PGA Championship when he realized how close he was to actually winning.

“It is looking like it could be the same here, if you can just hang in there and get hot for maybe nine holes over the weekend it could be all that it is going to take,” Power said of the compacted leaderboard. “Nobody has got past 3- or 4-under as of yet. If I can be not more than five or six back going into the weekend, kind of hang around, hopefully that putter can stay hot and add in a couple of good shots and you just don’t know.

“You play so many regular tour events you know if you don’t take chances or you are not hot with the putter guys are just shooting 5-, 6-, 7-under and you just can’t catch them. At least Tulsa, and it is probably going to be the same here, if you hang around par and maybe snatch a couple birdies you can pass all sorts of guys. That is going to be a key staying patient, you don’t need much, one or two birdies here or there can go a long way.” Lowry was feeling the same even three shots further arrears.

“I was looking at the leaderboard before my putt on the last thinking if I hole this I'm only six back and it's not getting any easier out there,” Lowry said. “It's so hard. It's very tricky and the wind is kind of up-and-down. The wind looks like it's calming down now with the storm coming in so hopefully the storm doesn't come in and soften the course too much for those guys this afternoon.