O'Keeffe's family holiday may end in St Andrews

Peter O'Keeffe has turned a family holiday into a golfing adventure after he advanced to the last eight of the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham and St Anne's yesterday.

The Douglas golfer was a one-hole winner over Frenchman Nathan Legendre in the afternoon after defeating James Hynes of New Zealand by one hole in the morning.

O'Keeffe now faces in-form John Gough, who holed a 15-feet putt on the 18th to see off the challenge of Welshman James Ashfield. Gough, a morning winner over Sandy Scott, has now lost only one of his last 23 match play ties and also won the Lytham Trophy at the same Lancashire venue in May.

This week’s winner securing an exemption to The 150th Open in St Andrews next month.

“I've been playing pretty poor golf all season,” admitted O’Keeffe. “I wasn’t even going to come because I played brutal in a tournament back home last week, so we said we would make a family holiday out of it.

“This is the dream, you know, so it's worth showing up at least, and I played okay in qualifying. I got it going in places and just kind of played smart golf here the first few days and then played lovely today. It's a holiday for the family in their mind and I'm playing golf all day and my poor wife is minding our one and three-year-olds for the days!”

Recent East of Ireland champion Alex Maguire is also through to the last eight after he defeated Jamie Wilson by one hole to end Scottish interest in the Championship.

Maguire will meet Australian Max Charles in the quarter final. Charles edged out William Hopkins by a hole and then saw off Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty 4&3 in the round of 16.

“It's probably the biggest week of anyone's life if you win this,” said Maguire. “It started creeping in last week when I was coming to play. A lot of my friends and my parents friends were texting me saying, ‘it's only like six rounds to The Open’. I know I've done half of those.

“Look, you never know what can happen over the next couple days. I'm not going to get too far ahead of myself.”

Elsewhere, England's Sam Bairstow will faces Ludvig Aberg in the quarter-finals – the third best player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking – after the Swede beat countryman Henrik Lilja at the 19th this morning. With Peter Hanson caddying for him, the former Ryder Cup player, he then saw off another Irishman, Malone's Matthew McClean, by 3&1 after three birdies in the opening eight holes.

Germany’s Laurenz Schiergen faces Aldrich Potgieter from South Africa in the final quarter-final tie. Schiergen defeated Nevill Ruiter from the Netherlands in the afternoon, while Potgieter saw off compatriot Kyle De Beer at the 19th.

The R&A will provide live broadcast coverage of the quarter-finals and semi-finals tomorrow and the 36-hole final on Saturday. This can be watched on The R&A’s website as well as its YouTube channel.